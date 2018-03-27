Australian Medical Cannabis Startup KPR Rallying for an ICO With Legalization in Full Swing

Medicinal cannabis has proven to be successful in treating a host of conditions, including chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic non-cancer pain and palliative care.

Following the decision by the Australian Federal Government to open its borders in the import and export of medicinal cannabis, many companies are now sprouting up and aiming to emerge as the leader in the industry.

One such name is that of KPR Medical Solutions (KPRMS). In association with Renewable Mining Australia, KPRMS is aiming to raise a hard cap figure of $30 million through an ICO so they can purchase the necessary infrastructure, crop, renewable energy sources, land, permits, insurance, staff and security.

However, KPRMS has decided to re-launch their ICO on the 1st of May, 2018, due to unforeseen technical issues with their website, which is where ICO participants will be buying their tokens. This will commence with a 3 week pre-ICO period where the purchase rate will equate to 1 ETH: 3000 KPR. The remainder of the ICO will run for 3 weeks from June 1st to June 22nd, 2018.

Current KPR holders will be pleased to know that they will be receiving additional bonuses of up to 50 per cent if they have purchased up to 5 ETH of KPR Coins.

With acquired land for industrial hemp production and hemp licence being applied for within 1 month, KPRMS is excited and confident about how their project is progressing with aims to grow high-quality medical marijuana to meet the rising demand in the nation and around the world.

