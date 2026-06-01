Australian Personal Care Brand Gem Expands Into the U.S. Market with Walmart Launch

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem, the Australian personal care brand known for its fragrance-forward and skin-conscious approach to everyday essentials, has officially expanded into the U.S. market with the launch of its deodorant collection at Walmart stores nationwide.

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Following rapid growth across Australia and the UK, Gem has built a global community around its elevated approach to personal care, combining accessible price points with trend-driven gourmand fragrance profiles and skin-focused formulations. The Walmart rollout, which began in February, introduces Gem's viral dry sprays and sticks to U.S. consumers at an accessible retail price of $7.98.

Founded by Georgia Danos, the brand has become known for reimagining Dry Spray Antiperspirants through a fragrance-first lens, offering scent profiles inspired by prestige fragrance trends, including warm sandalwood and gourmand-forward sweetly scented notes, while maintaining formulas designed for everyday wear.

"Interest from U.S. consumers had been growing organically for some time, making expansion into the market feel like a natural next step for the brand," said Danos. "Launching with Walmart allows us to scale while staying true to what we do best: creating high-performing, beautifully scented everyday products at accessible prices." - Georgia Danos, CEO and Founder of Gem.

The expansion reflects a broader shift within the personal care category, as consumers increasingly seek products that blur the lines between beauty, fragrance, and functional body care. It also underscores the growing momentum of Australian beauty and wellness brands entering the U.S. market, fueled by global social media discovery, ingredient-conscious consumers, and rising interest in the country's lifestyle-led approach to beauty.

With its combination of elevated scent profiles, approachable pricing, and modern branding, Gem enters the U.S. market at a moment when deodorant has evolved beyond a purely functional category into a key part of consumers' daily fragrance and self-care routines.

Gem dry sprays and sticks are now available at select Walmart locations nationwide and online through Walmart.com.

For more information, visit Gem or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok at @gem.au.

Founded in 2020 by Georgia Danos, Gem is a fragrance-first personal care brand transforming everyday routines through elevated, sensorial essentials designed to take you from bathroom to beyond. With a mission to make every day amazing, Gem creates high-performing, beautifully designed products — including its deliciously scented Skin-Loving Deodorants — that turn daily rituals into moments of indulgence. For more information, visit gem-products.us or follow @Gem.au on Instagram and @Gem.au on TikTok.

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SOURCE GEM