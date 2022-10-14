Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Joins Worldwide Speakers Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) is proud to announce that former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has joined their roster of global thought leaders. WWSG will facilitate the Prime Minister's global speaking engagements exclusively.

Morrison said, "After extensive research and due diligence, I am excited to be joining Worldwide Speakers Group who will help facilitate my growing relationships within the private sector. WWSG's roster of distinguished thought leaders, their truly global customer base, and personal attention have already made our relationship special. I could not be prouder to join Bob Thomas, Dan Sims, and the entire WWSG team for my next chapter."

As Prime Minister, Morrison was tasked with several difficulties that required unique and innovative solutions. From managing the public safety of Australians during the pandemic to mitigating an economic crisis, controlling natural disasters, and leading the country while others were at war—Prime Minister Morrison led Australia with his particular brand of calm decisiveness and rationale. With regard to his speaking engagements, the former Prime Minister plans to address globalism, leading in times of great difficulty, global emissions, great power competition and more.

WWSG's Principal, Dan Sims said, "Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been a respected leader in Australia, throughout the APAC region and around the world. Known for providing measured geopolitical leadership and aggressively working toward a net zero global emissions economy, Prime Minister Morrison's experiences and insights will be critical for business leaders on six continents. Further, Prime Minister Morrison is a man of strong faith and will actively seek opportunities to serve the global community. Worldwide Speakers Group is honored to represent Prime Minister Morrison for his speaking activities, and we look forward to making him available to our customers around the world."

By enlisting with WWSG exclusively, the Prime Minister joins several other high-profile thought leaders including former Vice President Mike Pence, General John Kelly (Secretary of Homeland Security & Chief of Staff to the President), Dr. Mark Esper (Secretary of Defense), Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN Chief Medical Correspondent), Dr. Scott Gottlieb (FDA Commissioner), Annie Leibovitz (iconic photographer), Elaine Chao (Secretary of Transportation), Dr. Robert Redfield (CDC Director), Dr. Deborah Birx (White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator), and more.

Worldwide Speakers Group operates on six continents representing an elite roster of global thought leaders, working with multinational financial services and healthcare organizations, trade associations, colleges and universities, and public lecture series to skillfully connect them with the world's top speakers. For more information, visit the new and improved wwsg.com or call (703) 373-WWSG (9974).

