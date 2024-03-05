Australian SPF Company, Naked Sundays, Expands Into Target

Retail expansion marks the first time consumers can purchase products in store across the United States

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Sundays, the Australian-based company known for their high-performance skincare-meets-sunscreen, has announced they're officially available in Target doors nationwide with a collection of best sellers and two exclusive new launches. Now more accessible than ever, this launch happens in tandem with an expanded assortment available on Target.com.

"Naked Sundays is the world's first skincare-suncare company to infuse trending products like lip oils and bronzing drops with high performance SPF50, with the aim of simplifying beauty and makeup regimes and enabling consumers to easily add sun protection at every touch point. Our unmatched SPF innovation championed by our sun care experts from Australia shines through our unique skincare SPF range," said Samantha Brett, Founder & CEO.

She continues, "We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our products to Target guests for the first time and to be launching with two new products, including a world first non-silicone, water-based SPF50 Clear Sunscreen serum. This is a pivotal moment for our brand's expansion into the United States where we are available in physical stores for the first time, after constantly selling out online. We are honored to be partnering with Target who is such a leader in the skincare space."

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Product Innovation: NEW + Exclusive to Target - CabanaClear Water Gel Serum SPF50 NEW + Exclusive to Target - CabanaCrème Hydrating Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF50

The brand's sell-out TikTok viral CabanaGlow SPF50 Serum Drops will be available at Target.com early March.

As a brand at the forefront of suncare innovation working with the strictest sunscreen laws in the world in Australia , they've been able to utilize their sophistication and take that knowledge to the rest of the world, enabling them to grow 800% in the US in 2023 alone.

Known for being the perfect hybrid of skincare + SPF, Naked Sundays will be featured on the Trending Skincare shelf in 986 Target doors.

Ranging in price from $20.99 to $34.99, the products will give Target shoppers across the country the ability to add SPF seamlessly into their daily routines. From today, shoppers can visit Target stores and Target.com to purchase Naked Sundays.

About Naked Sundays

Founded in 2021, Naked Sundays world-first SPF formulations and unparalleled Australian suncare innovation has seen it constantly go viral and be sold out multiple times over. The brand has redefined the sunscreen offerings with its ability to infuse trending makeup products with SPF50. Made in Australia, the brand is a trusted source of SPF with Australia having the highest SPF regulations in the world.

SOURCE Naked Sundays