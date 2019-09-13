Australian Water and Wastewater Market Forecast to 2022: Focus on Digital Transformation - Two-speed Transformation Expected as Large Customers Innovate Faster than the Rest

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation in the Australian Water and Wastewater Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the addressable market for this study is the water and wastewater utility market (including council-run water and wastewater operations). This excludes water and wastewater assets operated in-house by commercial and industrial enterprises for their own use. Segments included in the scope are hardware, software, on-site communications, and services. The market is also analyzed by smart water meter solutions and the rest of the intelligent water utility network.

The key factors that promote digital transformation in Australia's water and wastewater market are: the increasing need for optimizing performance and efficiency, focus on customer service improvements, billing revenue and accuracy, and the need to reduce non-revenue water loss. This study investigates the digitalization of the water and wastewater market in Australia, whereby the primary focus of Australian utilities is on digital expenditure across the network rather than only smart water meter roll-outs. Large, urban utilities tend to show greater digital maturity, as well as the willingness and capacity to invest in digital transformation than small, rural utilities.



Performance and efficiency optimization, customer service improvements, billing revenue, and accuracy, ensuring sustainable water supply, emphasis on workplace safety, regulatory and technological changes, and the need to reduce non-revenue water loss are the key drivers of digital transformation in the Australian water and wastewater market. Budgetary constraints, conservative attitudes/risk-averse mindset, difficulty in articulating return on investments (ROI), benefits, and costs, aging workforce and infrastructure, and varying awareness of technology and vendors are key restraints to digital solutions uptake.



In the long run, decentralized systems, water-energy linkages, recycling, and resource recovery from wastewater will present new opportunities to digital solutions providers. Consulting and cyber security services will gain traction in the long term. These will be important, as water supply sustainability and overall security are main agendas for water-scarce Australia. Key competitive tools for the digital solutions market include cost, technology, and expertise; scale and capabilities in the water and wastewater market; and a strong safety (and risk management) record.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for digital transformation in the water and wastewater market?

What is the size of the digital expenditure in the water and wastewater market and how is it growing year on year?

What are the technology, demand, and service trends that are likely to impact the opportunities?

Who are the leading solution providers and what are the competitive tools that provide differentiation in this market?

What are the emerging opportunities that exist for utilities and solutions providers?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Definitions

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Drivers and Restraints-Digital Transformation in the Water and Wastewater Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Size, Segmentation, and Growth

ICT Expenditure Forecast

ICT Expenditure by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Smart Water Meter Type

Revenue Breakdown by Smart Water Meter Offering Type

Expenditure Breakdown by Intelligent Water Network Components

Digital Services-Revenue Forecast for Condition Monitoring

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Industry Landscape

Case Studies

Case Study-Drone Technology

Case Study-Artificial Intelligence

Case Study-Blockchain

Case Study-Smart Meter

Smart Meter Projects

Intelligent Water Network Project

Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-IoT Application in Smart Water Grids

Growth Opportunity 2-Smart Water Metering Market as an Iceberg

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix-End-market Snapshot

Snapshot of Australian Water Utility Industry

Australian Resource Recovery Projects

List of Exhibits

