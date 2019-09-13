Australian Water and Wastewater Market Forecast to 2022: Focus on Digital Transformation - Two-speed Transformation Expected as Large Customers Innovate Faster than the Rest
Sep 13, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation in the Australian Water and Wastewater Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the addressable market for this study is the water and wastewater utility market (including council-run water and wastewater operations). This excludes water and wastewater assets operated in-house by commercial and industrial enterprises for their own use. Segments included in the scope are hardware, software, on-site communications, and services. The market is also analyzed by smart water meter solutions and the rest of the intelligent water utility network.
The key factors that promote digital transformation in Australia's water and wastewater market are: the increasing need for optimizing performance and efficiency, focus on customer service improvements, billing revenue and accuracy, and the need to reduce non-revenue water loss. This study investigates the digitalization of the water and wastewater market in Australia, whereby the primary focus of Australian utilities is on digital expenditure across the network rather than only smart water meter roll-outs. Large, urban utilities tend to show greater digital maturity, as well as the willingness and capacity to invest in digital transformation than small, rural utilities.
Performance and efficiency optimization, customer service improvements, billing revenue, and accuracy, ensuring sustainable water supply, emphasis on workplace safety, regulatory and technological changes, and the need to reduce non-revenue water loss are the key drivers of digital transformation in the Australian water and wastewater market. Budgetary constraints, conservative attitudes/risk-averse mindset, difficulty in articulating return on investments (ROI), benefits, and costs, aging workforce and infrastructure, and varying awareness of technology and vendors are key restraints to digital solutions uptake.
In the long run, decentralized systems, water-energy linkages, recycling, and resource recovery from wastewater will present new opportunities to digital solutions providers. Consulting and cyber security services will gain traction in the long term. These will be important, as water supply sustainability and overall security are main agendas for water-scarce Australia. Key competitive tools for the digital solutions market include cost, technology, and expertise; scale and capabilities in the water and wastewater market; and a strong safety (and risk management) record.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key growth drivers and restraints for digital transformation in the water and wastewater market?
- What is the size of the digital expenditure in the water and wastewater market and how is it growing year on year?
- What are the technology, demand, and service trends that are likely to impact the opportunities?
- Who are the leading solution providers and what are the competitive tools that provide differentiation in this market?
- What are the emerging opportunities that exist for utilities and solutions providers?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
Scope and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Drivers and Restraints-Digital Transformation in the Water and Wastewater Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Market Size, Segmentation, and Growth
- ICT Expenditure Forecast
- ICT Expenditure by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Smart Water Meter Type
- Revenue Breakdown by Smart Water Meter Offering Type
- Expenditure Breakdown by Intelligent Water Network Components
- Digital Services-Revenue Forecast for Condition Monitoring
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Overview
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Industry Landscape
Case Studies
- Case Study-Drone Technology
- Case Study-Artificial Intelligence
- Case Study-Blockchain
- Case Study-Smart Meter
- Smart Meter Projects
- Intelligent Water Network Project
Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT Application in Smart Water Grids
- Growth Opportunity 2-Smart Water Metering Market as an Iceberg
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix-End-market Snapshot
- Snapshot of Australian Water Utility Industry
- Australian Resource Recovery Projects
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0qy9w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article