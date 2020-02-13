Australians Can Say Goodbye to Sticky Rollers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Aaron Muller began selling the ChomChom Roller in 2013 when he realized that most pet hair removal methods at the time had major drawbacks. Sticky tape rollers cannot be reused, and leave a trail of waste behind. Vacuum cleaners are effective, but they are heavy, bulky, and energy-intensive. The ChomChom Roller was developed as an eco-friendly alternative that is 100% reusable, and requires no power source or sticky tape. It has since become the number one bestselling pet hair roller on Amazon.com with over 8,000 reviews, 84% of which are five-stars. Muller is now introducing the ChomChom Roller into the Australian market on Amazon.com.au.

"Just eight years ago in 2012, I was staring at the 15,000 ChomChom Rollers in my garage wondering how I was going to sell them," stated Muller. "I invested the last bit of money I had left from the crash in 2009 bringing the ChomChom Rollers to market. Little did I know this reusable pet hair roller would become an Internet sensation where we now sell upwards of 1,000 units per day."

Having been featured on People, Business Insider, Yahoo, and Good Housekeeping, the ChomChom Roller is currently the number one cat hair and dog hair removal product on Amazon.com. For the last eight years, pet owners in Australia had to order the ChomChom Roller from the United States and pay international shipping to receive it in Australia. After numerous requests from customers in Australia who wish to purchase the product locally, Muller is proud to announce that the ChomChom Roller is available locally on Amazon.com.au. The ChomChom Roller retails for $36 AUD on Amazon.com.au.

