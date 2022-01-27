Australians Can Travel Overseas Again - Here's What Travellers Need to Know
Inspiring Vacations - expert in everything from guided tours Canada wide to the best tours South Africa has to offer - advises Australians on what to expect with international travel.
Jan 27, 2022, 07:07 ET
MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australians are excited to welcome the reopening of international borders for travel after nearly two years of lockdowns and travel bans. Inspiring Vacations – leading provider of all things travel from tours Canada wide to guided tours South Africa and beyond – clues travellers in on what they need to know about international travel in the wake of border reopenings.
According to Inspiring Vacations, Smart Traveller has now removed its official advice for Australians not to travel; instead, they have updated their website with specific travel advice for nearly 200 countries around the world. Across the board, travellers need to be vaccinated with the correct number of doses of a certified Covid-19 vaccine - typically two doses. Smart Traveller also recommends travellers proceed with caution when travelling anywhere overseas as the virus can still pose a threat.
Before leaving Australia, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test proving that they are virus-free. This test will need to be taken within 72 hours of departure and Inspiring Vacations reminds travellers that this is in addition to being completely vaccinated.
Inspiring Vacations' top advice to travellers heading overseas is to thoroughly research their destination's Covid-19 rules, restrictions and the protocol for isolating if they were to contract the virus.
Inspiring Vacations cautions travellers to use common sense while travelling and take measures to stay healthy. Finding travel insurance that covers Covid-19 related costs and medical expenses is a difficult task, so tourists should exercise care while abroad. Inspiring Vacations suggests travellers carry hand sanitiser, tissues and spare masks everywhere they go on their trip, make sure to social distance and choose open, well ventilated spaces over smaller, enclosed ones.
Inspiring Vacations is eager to take Australians on the trip of a lifetime now that borders are opening – contact them today to find out more or plan a trip.
SOURCE: Inspiring Vacations
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Inspiring Vacations
Share this article