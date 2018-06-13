Australia's eco-friendly Fressko flasks are now available on Amazon.com

"At Fressko, we're all about keeping things simple and sustainable," Hayley Culley, Marketing Director at Fressko, said. "We care about the planet around us and are committed to giving our customers the highest quality, carefully designed products. We make it easy to live healthy and consciously."

Fressko's flasks use only BPA-free materials and bamboo sourced from the mountains of Ningbo, China. The double-walled glass is formed from one piece and is thickened for durability. Another green feature is the lack of plastic and rubber used for a Fressko flask.

"The flasks can be used for everything, and some people use them somewhat seasonally," Culley said. "For instance, some users prefer the Lift flask during the summer for fruit waters and the Rise flask during the winter for hot tea or coffee." The bottles each come with their own filters, allowing users to create their own drinkable infusions. Glass flasks stay hot for four hours and cold for about 12 hours. Bamboo flasks stay hot for six to eight hours.

The Rise flask is sleek and compact. With its leak-proof bamboo lid and unique two-in-one infuser filter, it provides an opportunity for anyone to create fruit-infused waters, tea blends or coffee.

For more information on Fressko glass and bamboo hot and cold flasks, visit www.madebyfressko.com/us. Follow Fressko on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australias-eco-friendly-fressko-flasks-are-now-available-on-amazoncom-300665067.html

SOURCE Fressko

Related Links

https://madebyfressko.com/us

