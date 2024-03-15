Australia's Fastest Growing Beauty Brand, MCoBeauty, Expands to the US Market in Kroger Stores

SYDNEY, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCoBeauty, Australia's premier beauty brand renowned for its luxurious yet affordable products, is excited to announce its highly anticipated debut in the United States on March 15th, 2024, launching into over 1,800 Kroger doors this month.

MCoBeauty is now available at Kroger.

MCoBeauty, founded by Shelley Sullivan in 2016, has quickly risen to prominence as Australia's fastest-growing beauty brand, capturing the hearts of consumers with its vegan & cruelty-free, trend-focused makeup and skincare offerings. With a commitment to delivering high-quality products at accessible price points ($30 or less), MCoBeauty embodies the ethos of believable, achievable beauty.

The US launch will see MCoBeauty introduce its extensive range of products at Kroger's Family of Stores, including Kroger, Fred Myer, Ralphs, and Smith's, as well as online at MCoBeauty.com. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues its mission to provide customers with innovative beauty solutions that cater to their everyday needs.

Among the standout products set to make waves in the US market are:

XtendLash Tubular Mascara ($18.39) : Australia's fastest-selling mascara, with one sold every 25 seconds.

: fastest-selling mascara, with one sold every 25 seconds. Super Glow Bronzing Drops ($20.29) : Achieve an endless summer glow with this cult-favorite product, selling at a rate of one bottle every 42 seconds.

: Achieve an endless summer glow with this cult-favorite product, selling at a rate of one bottle every 42 seconds. Brow Laminate ($16.59) : Create the coveted laminated brow look without the need for a salon appointment.

: Create the coveted laminated brow look without the need for a salon appointment. LipLights Shine Gloss ($13.79) : A must-have lip gloss featuring a built-in light and mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

In addition to makeup essentials, MCoBeauty offers premium-quality, Korean-made skincare, on-trend hair accessories, and seasonal trend launches, ensuring there's something for everyone in its diverse product lineup.

"We are thrilled to bring MCoBeauty to the US market, offering American consumers access to our innovative and affordable beauty solutions," said Shelley Sullivan, Founder of MCoBeauty. "Our mission has always been to make high-quality beauty products accessible to all, and we're excited to introduce our range to a new audience."

The US launch of MCoBeauty will take place on March 15th, 2024, with products available exclusively at Kroger's Family of Stores and MCoBeauty.com. To learn more about MCoBeauty and stay updated on new launches, events, and partnerships, visit MCoBeauty.com or follow @mcobeauty on social media.

For all editorial, influencer, & VIP relations, please contact: [email protected]

About MCoBeauty:

MCoBeauty is Australia's fastest-growing beauty brand, offering a range of premium-quality, vegan & cruelty-free products at a luxe-for-less price. MCoBeauty offers a collection of modern beauty solutions, with the core range always having innovation at its heart, with iconic game changers like XtendLash Tubular Mascara (the fastest selling mascara in Australia!) & Lip Lights Shine Gloss, to our premium-quality Korean-made skincare range, to our sell-out seasonal offerings which offer a little bit of luxury - every day. Available at Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Dillons, Smiths, and Kroger's Family of Stores and online at mcobeauty.com & kroger.com.

Contact Information:

Infinity Creative Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE MCoBeauty