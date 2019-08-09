Australia's IECEx Certifies TSI SidePak AM520i for Intrinsic Safety in Mines

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2019, Australia Queensland Safety in Mines Testing and Research Station (SIMTARS) issued an IECEx certification of intrinsic safety for the TSI's SidePak AM520i for use in underground mines in Australia. IECEx is the International Electrotechnical Commission System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for use in Explosive Atmospheres and recognized around the world.

The SidePak AM520i is a wearable device used to monitor a worker's respirable dust exposure in real-time. It has earned intrinsically safe certifications for use in potentially explosive or volatile environments from IECEx, ATEX, CSA and now from SIMTARS. ATEX refers to two European Directives on explosive environments, 99/92/EC and 94/9/EC. CSA Group is a Global standards organization accredited by the Standards Council of Canada.

About the SidePak AM520i

The wearable SidePak AM520i uses photometric technology to measure airborne particles in a wearer's breathing zone. It can measure particulate mass, including PM10, PM4 (respirable), PM2.5, PM1, and PM0.8 (diesel particulate matter (DPM) exposures).

The SidePak AM520i is the smallest, lightest real-time personal exposure monitor on the global market with a certified intrinsically safe design for use in underground mines. The award-winning device enables data-logging, and its long-running batteries are certified for use in environments requiring intrinsically safe tools.

TSI Business Director Troy Tillman said, "We are pleased to announce IECEx certification for the SidePak AM520i, which is now approved for use in Australia's underground mines. TSI customers around the world use SidePak Monitors to measure personal dust exposure in real-time, helping to identify and monitor coal dust and silica exposure. We are proud to provide a tool that helps safety professionals better protect their crews, especially in potentially dangerous environments."

For a full list of certifications and more information about the AM520i, visit www.tsi.com/am520i .

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying, and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, health and safety, indoor air quality, airflow, fluid dynamics, and biohazard detection.

