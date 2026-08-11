Australia's Largest Inland Wastewater Treatment Facility Selects MemCor™ MBR System for Expansion

The Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Center will become the largest MBR plant in Australia with the addition of a new DuPont™ MemCor™ MBR system

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that a MemCor™ membrane bioreactor (MBR) system has been selected to support the upgrade of the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre (LMWQCC) in Canberra, Australia, the largest inland wastewater treatment facility in the country. The MemCor™ MBR system will significantly expand treatment capacity and continue to produce high quality effluent for safe discharge.

Owned and operated by Icon Water, the facility is currently undergoing a major upgrade project in collaboration with Seymour Whyte and VINCI Construction Grands Projects to address increasing demand due to population growth. The upgrade includes construction of an additional new secondary treatment process centered on advanced membrane technology. At the core of this process is a MemCor™ MBR system with a treatment capacity of approximately 97 million liters per day, enhancing the plant's ability to serve the Canberra region while supporting future growth.

The Lower Molonglo facility has been in operation since the late 1970s and is the primary wastewater treatment plant for the Australian Capital Territory. As Canberra continues to grow, LMWQCC needs to grow with it. The implementation of MBR technology will provide increased treatment capacity to meet rising demand and equip the city with future-ready infrastructure designed for long-term resilience.

"We're proud to support this landmark project with a MemCor™ MBR system that is manufactured here in Australia," said Matthew Dick, Business Development & Sales Manager at DuPont Water Solutions. "It illustrates how DuPont combines its global innovation capabilities with local expertise to provide reliable and scalable wastewater treatment solutions for growing communities."

For over 30 years, MemCor™ MBR systems with MemPulse™ modules have established a reputation for high efficiency, reliability, and reduced operational costs in hundreds of municipal and industrial installations worldwide.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

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SOURCE DuPont