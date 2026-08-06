DuPont Wins R&D 100 Award for Innovation in Healthcare

Award-winning DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing advances biopharma processing applications

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has won a 2026 R&D 100 Award in the Mechanical/Materials category, for its DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing product. The R&D 100 Awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognizes the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year.

"We're honored to have one of our DuPont innovations recognized among the year's most significant technology achievements," said Marty DeGroot, DuPont Chief Technology Officer. "Winning an R&D 100 Award reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our teams, who continue to develop advanced technologies and solutions that deliver performance, value and meaningful impact for our customers."

DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing is designed for biopharmaceutical processing applications that require exposure to extremely low temperatures, Liveo™ Pharma TPE Ultra-Low Temp Tubing is a sterilizable, weldable, and sealable thermoplastic elastomer tubing manufactured in an ISO Class 7 cleanroom. The tubing maintains toughness and flexibility down to -86°C and offers strong resistance to bending, crushing, impact, chemicals, and burst pressure. Supported by a comprehensive regulatory and validation data package, it provides biopharma manufacturers with a high-purity solution for fluid transfer and single-use processing applications while expanding DuPont's portfolio of Liveo™ biopharma processing technologies.

DuPont™ FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 Element was also named an R&D 100 Finalist. The reverse osmosis membrane technology helps customers address some of the most challenging industrial water reuse, brine management, and resource recovery applications.

The R&D 100 Awards, now in its 64th year, are widely recognized as the "Oscars of Innovation," as they identify and celebrate the top technology products and services of the year. This year, the R&D 100 Awards received entries from 8 different countries and regions and nominations were judged by more than 50 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.

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SOURCE DuPont