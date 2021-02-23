Australia's Leading Cosmeceutical Skincare Brand, Ultraceuticals, Arrives In The United States

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultraceuticals Skincare is proud to announce the launch of its award-winning, cosmeceutical, high-performance skincare brand in the United States. Founded in 1998 by cosmetic physician Dr. Geoffrey Heber, Ultraceuticals was created out of a passion for innovation in the cosmeceutical arena and the desire to produce effective skincare for consumers while simultaneously supporting estheticians to deliver the highest level of care.

Dr. Heber leads a team of Australian chemists, charged with the goal of formulating potent and effective cosmeceutical skincare shown to deliver efficacious results. Using a combination of sophisticated, patented delivery systems and powerful anti-aging superstars like Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Alpha Hydroxy Acids AHAs, each product is developed for optimal efficacy.

"Our mission is to empower everyone we touch around the world with real skincare and life-changing results all formulated in our Australian labs," says founder Dr. Heber. "We have been looking forward to launching in the U.S. market for some time now and are excited to finally introduce Ultraceuticals to the U.S. consumer seeking high performance skincare that delivers real visible results."

Under the leadership of Karen Wilkin-Donachie, CEO and beauty industry veteran in the U.S., Ultraceuticals has assembled a nationwide team of U.S. distributors that will carry and circulate the product range in the medi-spa and salon/spa channels. Ultraceuticals will also be available direct to consumer on https://www.ultraceuticals.com/us/

"We operate an omni-channel business model which means our relationships are the most important aspect of our business," says Wilkin-Donachie. "True partnership is the cornerstone of our mission - including our relationship with the consumer, esthetician, and distributors."

About Ultraceuticals Estheticians:

As a personalized, results-driven skincare brand in the professional arena, estheticians are the true heart and soul of Ultraceuticals. They are trained experts who have been carefully selected not only for their business expertise but their care for consumers. During Covid-19, Ultraceuticals successfully pivoted their strategy by focusing on their virtual esthetician consultation program along with building out their educational webinar program.

The product range includes 36 SKUs that address all skin concerns from acne to the signs of premature aging and sun care. Prices range from $31 to $117 and are available at select skin clinics and online at Ultraceuticals.com/us. Ultraceuticals is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Ireland and now the United States.

