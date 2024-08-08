Australia's Prestigious Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair returns Online for its 18th Year

DARWIN, Australia, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) returns to Larrakia Country in Darwin, Australia, and is online from August 9 to 11 (2024), celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture.

The largest event of its kind, DAAF Online is a global mecca for art and culture enthusiasts, gallerists, collectors, and first time buyers, seeking a truly unique shopping experience.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, photo by Dylan Buckee Ngaanyatjarra Land, Artists from left to right Nyungawarra Ward, Dorcas Tinamayi Bennett, Cynthia Burke, Delilah Shepherd, Nancy Nyanyarna Jackson. Photo by Jason Thomas. Image courtesy of Warakurna Artists

Hosting works from more that 40 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Centres, DAAF Online invites guests to immerse in the rich and diverse contemporary creations of the world's oldest living cultures. Importantly, DAAF Foundation also ensures the ability to ethically acquire exquisite artworks, with 100 percent of sales made going back to artists and their communities.

For its third year in a hybrid model, DAAF Online offers Art Centres from across the most remote regions of Australia, the opportunity for a global platform. This year features a breadth of coveted works by emerging and established artists from internationally renowned Art Centres.

From the prolific paintings, ḻarrakitj (memorial poles), ṉuwayak (bark paintings), and yiḏaki (didgeridoo) from Northeast Arnhem Land's Buku Larrŋgay Mulka, through to the vibrant large scale paintings Iwantja Arts, hailing from the rocky, desert Country on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in the remote north-west of South Australia.

Exclusively only joining the online platform this year are Hermannsburg Potters, based at the remote foothills of the MacDonnell Ranges in Australia's Northern Territory. Hermannsburg Potters bring the vibrant landscape and spirit of Central Australia to life with their hand-crafted terracotta and underglaze pots. The three founding artists celebrated their 30-year anniversary in 2023 and continue practicing and passing their technical skills and cultural knowledge onto the next generation.

DAAF Foundation's executive director, Claire Summers, said "the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair will return this August, allowing visitors to purchase and immerse themselves into the art of over 1,500 Indigenous artists and designers.

"We feel privileged to provide this global stage. It's inspiring to witness the market growth and appreciation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and design since the Fair began 18 years ago.

"Art fairs have a critical role to play in helping artists connect to both domestic and international markets. DAAF is unique in that it provides a platform for artists to showcase their work, putting Indigenous agency and their culture at the forefront.

"We look forward to welcoming guests from around the globe to buy directly from our Art Centres through our online component of the Fair," she said.

18th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) | 8-11 August:

Including the Opening Ceremony, Public Program and DAAF Online

The only national event of its kind, DAAF has secured a reputation as one of the country's most significant and internationally recognised arts events, creating a unique opportunity to connect with, and ethically purchase art directly from Art Centres, while meeting artists and learning firsthand about their cultural heritage, stories, history and traditional artistic practices through a range of masterclasses, talks and demonstrations.

DAAF is proudly supported by the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Australian Government Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support, Australian Government Visual Arts and Craft Strategy, Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company, Place for Indigenous Art & Culture, University of Melbourne, and City of Darwin.

Those unable to make the journey to the Top End of Australia and DAAF at the Convention Centre in person are invited to experience DAAF Online 2024. Free to access, the online platform will be open from 10am Friday 9 August, to 9pm Sunday 11 August, 2024 (Australian Central Standard Time).

About the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation (DAAF Foundation)

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation is a not-for-profit, Indigenous organization, which is owned and governed by the 80+ Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Centres and Peak Bodies it represents. DAAF Foundation celebrates the rich cultural and artistic diversity of Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Centres. DAAF Foundation's vision is to provide vibrant and exciting platforms for First Nations art, design, and culture with a reputation for innovation, diversity and cultural integrity. Its keystone event is the renowned Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair. More here:

