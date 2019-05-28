Australia's Thunder From Down Under Strikes A Landmark 10-Year Extension With MGM Resorts International

"We could not be more thrilled to announce this incredible partnership with MGM Resorts/Excalibur," said SPI Entertainment Founder and CEO, Adam Steck. "We have the most high-energy crowds in all of Las Vegas — and we cannot wait to bring that excitement to the next level as they experience Thunderland at the Excalibur for the next 10 years and beyond. I am proud that we have pioneered the genre — and moreover, that we continue to set a new standard for it, as audiences will see with this next evolution of the show."

Billy Cross, show creator and CEO of Cross Promotions International, said, "This is an incredibly exciting time for our brand. What we are bringing to life with Thunderland is going to be a game-changer in entertainment. We have listened to what our audience wants — and although the core fundamentals and brand attributes will stay the same, we are delivering a new and completely elevated experience."

Designed to transport fans even further into their wildest fantasies, Thunderland will feature three performance stages within the showroom in addition to the main stage — as well as other performance areas throughout the venue. State-of-the-art sound and lighting, special effects, and high-resolution, movable LED screens will further elevate the space, creating a fully immersive experience.

Thunderland will not only cater to more fans, increasing the venue capacity from 375 to 425, it will allow the Aussie stars to give fans more of what they want: The new "Thunder Lounge" will offer exclusive pre- and post- show programing. The performance schedule also will be expanded to accompany the new bigger, bolder venue — in addition to the nightly 9 p.m. shows, new 11 p.m. shows will be added on Thursdays and Sundays during peak times.

The cast size will also expand — and the chiseled performers will be hotter than ever when they take the stage at Thunderland, returning with smoldering new costumes and dance routines.

James Trudeau, Vice President, Entertainment Booking for MGM Resorts International, said, "Adam and the SPI team have done a tremendous job over the years of producing some of the most entertaining shows on The Strip. We look forward to our extended partnership with SPI and are excited to deliver our castle guests a new entertainment experience in the 'Thunderland' showroom."

A first-of-its-kind innovator in the male revue genre, Australia's Thunder From Down Under was created in 1988 by Billy Cross, CEO of Cross Promotions International. It proved to be a hit in his native Australia, fueled by a deluge of media buzz including a major profile on "The Phil Donahue Show." After touring the world, Cross brought the show stateside in 1993 to Las Vegas' Stardust Casino, where it remained for seven years. It was then that Cross hit it off with SPI Entertainment Founder and CEO, Adam Steck, who attended the show at the Stardust one evening in 1999. From there things only accelerated.

The two joined forces to build and develop Australia's Thunder From Down Under into one of the most seductive, alluring, and enduring attractions on the Las Vegas Strip. The go-to destination for bachelorette parties, milestone events, or just a fun girls' night out, the show's long-running residency at Excalibur began in 2002. The show has since become entrenched in American culture with dozens of national television appearances (and numerous celebrity attendees — including Demi Moore, Kelly Clarkson, and Jessica Biel, among others).

Today, Australia's Thunder From Down Under is much more than a show — it has become a sensationally scintillating global brand. Cross and Steck have made Thunder From Down Under the No. 1 male revue show in the world — and with tours in Germany, Ireland, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, Guam, Thailand, and Macau, among others, the powerhouse duo have propelled Australia's hottest export to international acclaim.

About SPI Entertainment

SPI Entertainment, helmed by award-winning Producer Adam Steck, is a leading Theatrical Production Company with five buzzed-about resident shows in the "Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas, and several shows touring internationally. With a successful track record of building entertainment brands and partnering with world-class celebrities, SPI has become the preeminent Theatrical Producer & Talent Agency in Las Vegas and beyond. SPI Entertainment is behind dozens of sold-out and critically acclaimed shows such as Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, Human Nature: Jukebox, Boyz II Men, Louie Larger Than Life, The Australian Bee Gees Show, and many more. One of SPI's biggest hits includes Australia's Thunder from Down Under, one of the longest running productions in the history of Las Vegas and highest-grossing male revue in the world, with over 1,000 shows a year throughout the United States and beyond.

About Excalibur Hotel & Casino

At Excalibur Hotel & Casino, a myriad of entertainment, enjoyable food and comfortable accommodations make for an inviting atmosphere within the castle walls. Featuring the Tournament of Kings dinner show, the all-male revue Thunder From Down Under and the sounds of The Australian Bee Gees, Excalibur also offers dozens of restaurants, shops, a pool complex, a wedding chapel, The Spa at Excalibur and recently refreshed casino floor. Excalibur is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit excalibur.com, call toll free at (800) 937-7777 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE SPI Entertainment