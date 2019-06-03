Australis Capital Expands Management Team to Support Strategic Growth

Appoints Brent Reuter as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA OTC: AUSAF) ("Australis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Brent Reuter as its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy. In this newly created role, Mr. Reuter will focus on growth, partnership strategy, and investor relations.

Mr. Reuter comes to Australis with deep experience driving new revenue growth and managing businesses in the banking and investment sectors, most recently as Principal Investor Relations for Onex Corp, a private equity firm, Vice President of Asset Management for CIBC and as Managing Director at RBC with roles in Hong Kong and New York. In these roles, he built high-value client and strategic partnerships, recruited and developed sales teams and implemented and executed high impact revenue coverage models.

"With deep international and U.S. based experience in capital markets, Brent brings Australis a business development and investor relations acumen that is truly exceptional," said Scott Dowty, Chief Executive Officer of Australis. "I've been following Brent's career for almost two decades and his addition to our executive leadership, based in Toronto, will pay immediate dividends as he fosters strategic partner and investor relationships across North America."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Australis at this exciting time," said Brent Reuter, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy of Australis. "The opportunity for the Company given its strategic affiliation with Aurora, the experience and depth of the management team, and the opportunity the industry presents is very compelling. I've worked with members of Australis' executive team in the past and look forward to contributing to the growth of Australis."

Mr. Reuter will be awarded 600,000 stock options and 150,000 restricted stock units, both of which will vest over a three-year period.

About Australis Capital Inc.

A spin-out of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB TSX: ACB) in September 2018, Australis identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, rapidly-expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include but are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis adheres to stringent investment criteria and focuses on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis' Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company, and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Mr. Natural Inc., and Green Therapeutics, LLC., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Scott Dowty"

_______________________________

Scott Dowty

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.