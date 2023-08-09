Australis Selects Kreps PR as Agency of Record

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australis, a leading expedition cruise company renowned for its voyages through the Southern Hemisphere, has selected Kreps PR & Marketing as its Agency of Record to provide public relations support and overall communications services.

The Chilean-based expedition operator has navigated the southernmost Patagonian fjords since 1990. It offers four-night, five-day itineraries with routes traveling through Cape Horn and Tierra Del Fuego between September and April. With its extensive regional expertise, Australis provides a luxury-grade, multi-faceted exploration of the environments of Patagonia.

Kreps PR will provide strategic public relations services to further awareness of Australis within its key markets in North America, inclusive of media relations, FAM tours, and strategic alliances.

"Kreps PR has decades of experience working within the tour and travel space," said Felipe Castro, Sales Director North America for Australis. "We look forward to leveraging their strategic skills to augment our visibility in key markets."

"It is an absolute privilege to have been selected to represent Australis," says Israel Kreps, CEO of Kreps PR. "They offer one of the most unique expedition experiences in the world, true once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Australis's offerings range from $1,500 up to $6,500 per person from September through April. Stay tuned for season kick-off announcement.

For additional booking and cruise information, please visit https://www.australis.com

About Australis

Australis is a leading expedition cruise company, navigating the southernmost Patagonian fjords since 1990. With a long history navigating the waters of Tierra del Fuego, the Magellan Strait, Cape Horn, and the Beagle Channel in Patagonia, Australis feels completely at home in this pristine natural landscape. Its presence in Patagonia is well-established, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences for its valued guests. Its fleet of expedition sister cruise vessels, such as the Ventus and Stella Australis, provide guests with exquisite Chilean food, spacious lounge areas, and luxury cabins as well as exciting excursions, zodiac boat tours, and wildlife walks. For additional information, visit https://www.australis.com

About Kreps PR & Marketing

PR & Marketing, with a presence in Miami and New York City, is one of the industry's most trusted agencies. Rooted in a keen understanding of the media and their needs, the firm is comprised of a diverse team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors. Specializing in all facets of residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate and financial services public relations, and offering public relations, social media, even activation and strategic digital services, Kreps PR is recognized for delivering measurable communications programs that build brand value and drive business leads. For additional information, visit www.KrepsPR.com .

