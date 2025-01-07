Austria Expands Digital Vehicle Registration

VIENNA , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its digital vehicle registration launch in September 2023, youniqx Identity now announces the introduction of innovative new features for Austria's successful digital wallet app "eAusweise". With the latest update to the "eAusweise" App, users can now securely share their personal digital vehicle registration with other trusted individuals. This feature allows for an easy and fully digital sharing of vehicle registrations within families, among friends, or with colleagues, eliminating the need for physical documents.

The new digital vehicle registration solution follows the ISO standard, ensuring the high security requirements and exchange methods of already accepted standards. Furthermore, it is also ready to meet the upcoming EUDI wallet requirements, positioning Austria at the forefront of digital identity innovation. This launch marks another important milestone for youniqx Identity, the pioneering digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD).

"We're proud to introduce these new features, which take the overall service level and practicality of "eAusweise" to the next level," said Helmut Lackner, CEO of youniqx Identity and OSD. "Our goal is to make secure and convenient document management a reality for all Austrians, and we believe these enhancements bring us even closer to achieving that vision."

Key highlights of the new features of the Austrian "eAusweise" app include:

- Secure sharing: Vehicle registrations can be shared securely with other users who have an activated "eAusweise" App and digital vehicle registration.

- Customizable sharing duration: The owner of the vehicle registration can choose the duration of the share, ranging from a minimum of 1 day to a maximum of 365 days or a custom duration in between.

- Improved UX: An overhauled user interface ensures better usability and an enhanced overall user experience.

- Offline capability: Sharing of digital vehicle registrations works seamlessly via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for an active internet connection.

- Distinctive visualization: Shared documents are clearly marked within the app to recognize them as shared vehicle registrations.

A particularly practical use case for this new feature is within families. Parents can now easily share their vehicle registration with their partner, children, or other family members, ensuring that everyone has access to the necessary documentation when borrowing a vehicle.

Making fully digital roadside checks even easier

Since the overall launch of the digital vehicle registration in September 2023, Austrian citizens have been able to display their combined driving license and vehicle registration with just one tap on their smartphone. This way, roadside checks are conducted fully digitally between Austrian law enforcement and Austrian citizens. The new features are seamlessly integrated into this existing use case, allowing users to select their digital driver's license and any borrowed vehicle registration, thus making it possible to show both documents fully digitally during a police roadside check.

"We're confident that these new features will further increase user adoption and satisfaction of "eAusweise" and digital ID solutions in general," added Lackner. "We'll continue to innovate to make secure digital identity a reality for even more citizens in Austria and worldwide."

Individual Solutions for Austria and Liechtenstein

In addition to its ongoing achievements in digital identity apps, youniqx Identity has also developed individual secure software interfaces connecting existing civil register databases for their customers in Austria and Liechtenstein. Helmut Lackner emphasizes the company's commitment to offering modern digital identity solutions as well as compartmentalized ID solutions: "The recent success builds on our past accomplishments. It's a showcase for our ability to meet the individual needs of our customers."

For more information visit: https://www.staatsdruckerei.at/en/ and https://youniqx.com/en/about-us/

Contact: Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & Communications

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House

P: +43 664 88690977 | [email protected]

