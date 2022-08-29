Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

Aug 29, 2022, 12:00 ET
The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Austria's Social commerce industry is expected to grow by 27.4% on annual basis to reach US$789.1 million in 2022.
Social Commerce industry in Austria has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$789.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,776.0 million by 2028.
