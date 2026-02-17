Austrian State Printing Company (OSD): Newly launched e-Passport of Principality of Liechtenstein wins HSP Award 2026

VADUZ, Liechtenstein and VIENNA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Principality of Liechtenstein announced the official launch of its new biometric e-Passport for all Liechtenstein citizens in the beginning of February 2026. The new e-Passport boasts a fully redesigned look while increasing protection against counterfeiting and misuse. The e-Passport project was delivered by the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD) after OSD had won an international tender for the new e-Passport of Liechtenstein, marking another significant milestone for OSD on the international stage.

One of the Most Modern e-Passports in Europe

The new Liechtenstein e-Passport features an exceptional design inspired by the country's rich cultural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the Principality of Liechtenstein to supply a turn-key solution for the new generation of highly secure e-Passports," states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. "Our goal was to seamlessly combine the unique identity and cultural values of our customer Liechtenstein with the most advanced high-security features, resulting in an innovative and visually recognizable passport for all Liechtenstein citizens", says Schwendimann further. The individually illustrated inner pages showcase scenic motifs of Liechtenstein's municipalities, combining modern security features with a clear reference to national identity.

State-of-the-Art Security Features

The polycarbonate datapage integrates state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, surface embossing, and positive and negative surface structure as well as a transparent window – providing maximum protection against forgery and misuse. The facial image of the datapage is in full color, improving security further. The facial image is also repeated as a so-called "letter screen image" on the first paper page of the passport, consisting of tiny letters and numbers containing the passport holder's surname and first name as well as the passport number. The general design of the passport is featured as "cross page designs" in perfect register throughout all inner pages of the booklet.

Successful Launch in February 2026

The e-Passport was officially rolled out on February 3rd, 2026, with citizens able to apply for the new passport at the "Ausländer und Passamt" ("Migration and Passport Office") in Vaduz "The new passport is an expression of a Liechtenstein that is both tradition-conscious and modern - secure, efficient and internationally networked. It combines innovation with national identity and is symbolic of a country that is aware of its values and at the same time looks to the future with an open mind." comments Minister Hubert Büchel of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

International Recognition: New passport wins HSP Award 2026

The new Liechtenstein e-Passport has already received international recognition, winning the prestigious High Security Printer (HSP) EMEA Award in Rabat, Morocco, for "Best New Passport 2026". "We are honored that the product for our customer won this internationally renown award. It underlines our goal to deliver always the highest quality for our customers all over the world," says Schwendimann.

Leading Role in ID Solutions

With the Liechtenstein project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of turn-key identity solutions. From highly secure passport booklets to cutting-edge digital identities and secure PKI software, OSD offers innovative solutions for both physical and digital identity management – trusted by numerous customers worldwide.

