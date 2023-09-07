Austria's Social Commerce Industry to Surge by 19.2% in 2023, Poised to Reach $2.07 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce industry in Austria will experience robust growth, with an expected annual increase of 19.2% in 2023, reaching a market value of US$0.94 billion.

This industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2023 to 2028. By 2028, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Austria is projected to reach US$2.07 billion.

This report provides a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of the social commerce industry in Austria, offering insights into market opportunities and associated risks. With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Austria, the report provides a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The research methodology employed in this report adheres to industry best practices, providing unbiased analysis. It leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities within the market.

Scope

This report presents an in-depth, data-driven analysis of the social commerce industry in Austria, covering various market segments:

Austria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028.

Clothing & Footwear.

Beauty and Personal Care.

Food & Grocery.

Appliances and Electronics.

Home Improvement.

Travel.

Hospitality.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Segment, 2019-2028.

B2B.

B2C.

C2C.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Device, 2019-2028.

Mobile.

Desktop.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028.

Domestic.

Cross Border.

Tier-1 Cities.

Tier-2 Cities.

Tier-3 Cities.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028.

Credit Card.

Debit Card.

Bank Transfer.

Prepaid Card.

Digital & Mobile Wallet.

Other Digital Payment.

Cash.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms.

Video Commerce.

Social Network-Led Commerce.

Social Reselling.

Group Buying.

Product Review Platforms.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2022.







By Age.





By Income Level.





By Gender.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides several compelling reasons to consider:

In-Depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities, key trends, and forecasts (2019-2028). Insights into Opportunity by End-Use Sectors: Understand market dynamics within end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunities across various segments. Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategies. Assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks within the industry.

