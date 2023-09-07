Austria's Social Commerce Industry to Surge by 19.2% in 2023, Poised to Reach $2.07 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The social commerce industry in Austria will experience robust growth, with an expected annual increase of 19.2% in 2023, reaching a market value of US$0.94 billion.

This industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2023 to 2028. By 2028, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Austria is projected to reach US$2.07 billion.

This report provides a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of the social commerce industry in Austria, offering insights into market opportunities and associated risks. With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Austria, the report provides a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The research methodology employed in this report adheres to industry best practices, providing unbiased analysis. It leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities within the market.

Scope

This report presents an in-depth, data-driven analysis of the social commerce industry in Austria, covering various market segments:

Austria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028.

      • Clothing & Footwear.
      • Beauty and Personal Care.
      • Food & Grocery.
      • Appliances and Electronics.
      • Home Improvement.
      • Travel.
      • Hospitality.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Segment, 2019-2028.

      • B2B.
      • B2C.
      • C2C.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Device, 2019-2028.

      • Mobile.
      • Desktop.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028.

      • Domestic.
      • Cross Border.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028.

      • Tier-1 Cities.
      • Tier-2 Cities.
      • Tier-3 Cities.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028.

      • Credit Card.
      • Debit Card.
      • Bank Transfer.
      • Prepaid Card.
      • Digital & Mobile Wallet.
      • Other Digital Payment.
      • Cash.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms.

      • Video Commerce.
      • Social Network-Led Commerce.
      • Social Reselling.
      • Group Buying.
      • Product Review Platforms.

Austria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2022.

      • By Age.
      • By Income Level.
      • By Gender.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides several compelling reasons to consider:

  1. In-Depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities, key trends, and forecasts (2019-2028).
  2. Insights into Opportunity by End-Use Sectors: Understand market dynamics within end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
  3. Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategies. Assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks within the industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2jjo7

