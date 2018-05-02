Autani Announces Product Certification Program to Drive Open Standards

COLUMBIA, Md., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autani, LLC, a proven leader in building controls and IoT, has created a product certification program to drive forward open standards within wireless connectivity in smart buildings.

"We are working together with major players in the IoT field to provide more product choices that seamlessly fit into smart building ecosystems," said Scott Metker, COO of Autani.

Chris Holstein, VP Product Management at Universal Lighting Technologies said "Our Autani-certified products open the door for easy access to smart lighting that will easily install in nearly any building type." Universal's newly introduced ZB-LKR-A Wireless Adapter functions as a Dimmable Light while its ZB-WOR-A Wireless Sensor functions as an Occupancy Sensor, Light Sensor and Dimmable Light. Both are certified for interoperability with Zigbee® Home Automation™ products and enable luminaires equipped with Universal's EVERLINE ID Series of intelligent LED drivers to be wirelessly controlled on a Zigbee wireless mesh network. Operated by Panasonic Lighting Americas, Inc., Tennessee-based Universal Lighting Technologies engineers LED solutions for commercial lighting applications.

Landon Miles who oversees intelligent product development at Inventronics said, "Our CNV-ZIGB wireless dimming converter delivers advanced lighting controls for a wide range of indoor and outdoor lighting applications. When used within Autani's EnergyCenter ecosystem, we can provide unparalleled wireless interoperability." Inventronics is one of the world's top LED driver manufacturers.

Jim Bailey, Senior Manager at LG Electronics USA said "We have partnered with Autani to expand our breadth of industry-leading LED lighting controls and luminaires featuring ZigBee® integrated wireless technology." LG's highbays, Wireless Scheduling Switch with full wireless control, and LG ZAT + wireless dongle all use open protocol wireless technology, which provides the flexibility to easily upgrade to a full lighting management system (LMS) or a building management system (BMS). LG Electronics USA, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $49 billion global force and technology leader.

About Autani, LLC

Autani, LLC (www.autani.com) is a Building Automation Provider with a proven track record of reducing energy consumption while providing the analytics to power next-generation building management applications.

Contact: Kristina Kunkle

(443) 320-2233 x7137

194175@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autani-announces-product-certification-program-to-drive-open-standards-300640753.html

SOURCE Autani, LLC

Related Links

http://www.autani.com

