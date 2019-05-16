Autani Expands Controls Platform Compatibility through Partnership with McWong International

COLUMBIA, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autani, LLC, a proven leader in building controls and IoT, announces a new product partnership with McWong International, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality lighting controls equipment and related electrical components. McWong devices can now be fully controlled and monitored via Autani's EnergyCenter software using a preinstalled radio that communicates with Autani's Energy Manager appliance. This integration adds McWong's vast array of sensors to the Autani platform, including traditional and high bay occupancy sensors, microwave and passive infrared motion sensors for outdoor applications, and wireless wall switches with integrated occupancy sensors.

"With this new partnership, users can now integrate a larger variety of sensor and switch products than ever before for a truly comprehensive and user-friendly energy management platform." said Scott Metker, Chief Operating Officer for Autani. "By adding the Autani radio connectivity to McWong's arsenal of high-quality sensors, we have further enhanced our ability to reach the broadest audience of control platforms and provide flexible solutions for their customers."

About McWong International, Inc.

For 30+ years, McWong has produced superior lighting controls and related electrical power and protection components. Today, McWong has engineered IoT solutions for today's rapidly changing marketplace. With advanced design and manufacturing facilities, McWong offers extensive component choices for OEMs as well as robust solutions for contractors, ESCOs and facility managers. More information about McWong can be found at www.mcwonginc.com.

About Autani, LLC

Autani, LLC (www.autani.com) is a Building Automation Provider with a proven track record of reducing energy consumption while providing the analytics to power next-generation building management applications. At the core of our product offering is EnergyCenter, an open standards appliance that connects Lighting, Metering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Sensors to control, monitor and verify energy consumption through a single, powerful system with either wireless or wired connectivity. Autani's IoT platform provides data warehousing and visualization capabilities for connected sensors and control points. For existing and new properties of nearly any size, Autani's analytics tools empower facility managers to optimize energy use, identify process inefficiencies, and improve space utilization. A pioneer in the Internet of Things movement, Autani has been developing and delivering IoT solutions since 2007. Autani was founded in 2006 and is based in Columbia, MD. Autani's energy management solutions are designed and manufactured in the USA.

