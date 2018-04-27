Autani Partners with SnapWalk to Provide Wayfinding Services

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autani, LLC, a proven leader in building controls and IoT, has announced a partnership with SnapWalk to deliver integrated wayfinding services via Bluetooth® wireless technology in Autani's Energy Manager. SnapWalk's wayfinding application provides building and campus navigation via the user's mobile device, making it ideal for use in hospitals, colleges, malls, museums, and other public spaces.

Autani partners with SnapWalk for to add wayfinding services to its building automation portfolio

"By integrating wayfinding with our building controls software, we can provide our customers with the next level of all-in-one convenience—knowing how their building works while allowing visitors to navigate large or complex facilities confidently," said Scott Metker, COO of Autani. "The additional offering of wayfinding puts Autani ahead of the curve for typical building automation providers."

About Autani, LLC

Autani, LLC (www.autani.com) is a Building Automation Provider with a proven track record of reducing energy consumption while providing the analytics to power next-generation building management applications. At the core of our product offering is EnergyCenter, an open standards appliance that connects Lighting, Metering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Sensors to control, monitor and verify energy consumption through a single, powerful system with either wireless or wired connectivity. Autani's IoT platform provides data warehousing and visualization capabilities for connected sensors and control points. For existing and new properties of nearly any size, Autani's easy-to-understand dashboard and analytics tools empower facility managers to optimize energy use, identify process inefficiencies, and improve space utilization. A pioneer in the Internet of Things movement, Autani has been developing and delivering IoT solutions since 2007. Autani was founded in 2006 and is based in Columbia, MD. All of Autani's energy management solutions are designed and manufactured in the USA.

About SnapWalk

SnapWalk is a Limited Liability Company specializing in WEB and mobile OS product applications for both information and navigation in structures and buildings open to the public. Our host of products offers various levels of opportunities to provide our customers the ability to enhance their visitor's experience and satisfaction.

