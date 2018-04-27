Autani's Lighting Controls Selected for LG's North American Headquarters

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autani, LLC, a proven leader in building controls and IoT, has been selected as the official vendor for the lighting control system in LG Electronics' new sustainably-designed North American headquarters located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

When completed in 2019, the 350,000-square-foot LEED Gold corporate campus will feature Autani's Zigbee-based wirelessly networked lighting controls for outdoor lighting fixtures and indoor room, area and individual fixture controls that support daylight harvesting, switching, and dimming.

Rendering of the new 350,000 square-foot LG North American Headquarters which will feature Autani's Zigbee-based wirelessly networked lighting controls

"In line with LG's focus on sustainability, Autani's IoT-enabled controls, coupled with LG's own industry-leading LED lighting systems, will help maximize energy efficiency each day," said Scott Metker, COO of Autani.

Autani's lighting controls will provide LG a premise-based solution with remote management capabilities that offers significant energy savings, optimized light levels, and the convenience of secure IoT integration through an LED mesh created using LG LED lighting troffers and down-lights with integrated Zigbee wireless technology.

About Autani, LLC

Autani, LLC (www.autani.com) is a Building Automation Provider with a proven track record of reducing energy consumption while providing the analytics to power next-generation building management applications. At the core of our product offering is EnergyCenter, an open standards appliance that connects Lighting, Metering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Sensors to control, monitor and verify energy consumption through a single, powerful system with either wireless or wired connectivity. Autani's IoT platform provides data warehousing and visualization capabilities for connected sensors and control points. For existing and new properties of nearly any size, Autani's easy-to-understand dashboard and analytics tools empower facility managers to optimize energy use, identify process inefficiencies, and improve space utilization. A pioneer in the Internet of Things movement, Autani has been developing and delivering IoT solutions since 2007. Autani was founded in 2006 and is based in Columbia, MD. All of Autani's energy management solutions are designed and manufactured in the USA.

