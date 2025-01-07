Autel Energy Launching New MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Charger at CES 2025

Empowering EV Drivers with Next-Level Charging Technology

The MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Unit delivers a maximum output of 480kW and is capable of charging up to four vehicles simultaneously. Designed with flexibility and efficiency in mind, it supports all EVs on the road, ensuring a charging success rate of over 99%.

Key Features of the MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Unit

Ultra-Fast Charging: Provides industry-leading charging speeds, enabling EV drivers to get back on the road faster.

Native NACS connector options

Multi-Port Capability: Supports up to four charging ports, maximizing utility for high-demand locations.

Seamless Payment Options: Accepts credit cards, RFID, QR codes, and Plug & Charge for a hassle-free user experience.

Future-Proof Design: Compatible with renewable energy sources like photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery energy storage (BESS) integration.

Reliability & Intelligence: Features advanced AI-driven monitoring and predictive maintenance, ensuring over 98% uptime and optimal performance.

Sustainable and Scalable

The MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Unit aligns with Autel Energy's commitment to sustainability by incorporating energy-efficient technology with an operational efficiency of up to 96%. Its modular and scalable design supports seamless integration into both urban and rural charging networks.

"The MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Charger is a welcome addition to our comprehensive solution portfolio, as we keep making EV charging easier to implement, more reliable and, overall, a better experience for EV drivers" said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer at Autel Energy North America. "CES 2025 is the perfect venue to introduce our customer, partners, and the industry as a whole to the new member of our family."

Experience the Future of EV Charging at CES 2025

Autel Energy invites attendees to experience the MaxiCharger DC All-in-One Unit at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Live demonstrations will showcase its advanced features and capabilities, setting a new benchmark for the EV charging industry. For more information, visit https://autelenergy.us/.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. With a strong focus on performance, reliability and driver experience, Autel is at the forefront of the transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation ecosystem.

