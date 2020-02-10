Auterion and Quantum-Systems Partner on Two New VTOL sUAS for US Defense and Security Markets

Vector™ and Scorpion™ form a 2-in-1 system kit. Scorpion is a tri-copter that can be utilized for dynamic urban environments and other mission sets that require a combination of maneuverability and hover to collect ISR and Situation Awareness information. If required it comes with a tethering system to enable 24/7 operations.

By configuring the base fuselage with fixed wings and tail section, Scorpion transforms into Vector, an energy-efficient, fixed-wing VTOL for longer range, longer endurance ISR missions.

Quantum-Systems currently utilizes a proprietary flight control stack as well as its qBase command and control software on these two air vehicles. When the platforms are integrated with Auterion Enterprise PX4™ software, Auterion Ground Station™ software, and the Auterion Hand-Held Ground Control Station (H-GCS), they form an open ecosystem that is aligned and integrated with DoD's Group 1 UAS Architecture and requirements for a common Group 1 control system. This integration enables these sUAS to be extensible, tailorable and interoperable for customers in both the US Defense and Security markets.

David Sharpin, CEO of AGS Inc said, "We are excited to be working with Quantum-Systems to bring forth a new, integrated, rucksack portable sUAS that we feel will transform the way our customers collect, process and disseminate ISR and Situation Awareness information, in all environments. AGS Inc and Quantum-Systems are standing up manufacturing operations in the US and are utilizing assured subsystems and software to provide a secure solution offering for our customers."

Florian Seibel, CEO of Quantum-Systems said, "Teaming up with AGS Inc will change the market in many ways. AGS Inc is a key partner in the development and deployment of DoD's Group 1 UAS Architecture. Together with our new tactical platforms Vector and Scorpion, this will meet the requirements and needs of the U.S. Government Defense and Security markets. We will enable our global customers to either run our proprietary stack or be integrated with AGS Inc's enterprise software and H-GCS from now on. By setting up a US entity, Quantum-Systems will move closer to the customer while working on setting up a large scale US production."

About Auterion Government Solutions Inc: AGS Inc is building an ecosystem of unmanned systems capabilities by providing everything from key components, to integrated software, to complete UAS solutions. Open source is at the core of what we do. We are located in Moorpark, California. Learn more at www.auterion-gs.com .

About Quantum-Systems GmbH: The Munich based company has been developing class-leading VTOL sUAS for the mapping industry. Our Trinity F90+, together with qBase, the Quantum proprietary mission planning and execution software, has been deployed hundreds of times into commercial operations. Learn more at www.quantum-systems.com.

SOURCE Auterion Government Solutions Inc.

