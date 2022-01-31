Authentic Culture Transformation: How KEIRUS BY KJE Creates Measurable Impact Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last two years, the demand for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting and training was unprecedented. One DEI firm has chosen a quality over quantity approach to bring about workplace culture transformation through human connection. To highlight its innovative methods, KJE Consulting & Coaching is now KEIRUS BY KJE.

Ignited by a string of social justice crises and a global health pandemic, KJE experienced a surge of interest from organizations looking to increase their efforts to build a diverse and inclusive environment. As the DEI space continues to evolve and the bar continues to rise amid complex workplace and economic issues, Kelley Johnson and her team recognized the need to optimize what they do while authentically communicating who they've always been.

Johnson, founder and CEO, states, "We have been fortunate to guide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for clients in a number of industries over the years. Those experiences have taught us that episodic and transactional programs do not transform the culture of an organization. As individuals embrace the DEI journey through our training and coaching solutions, the entire workplace begins to transform into a positive and more productive environment. Those investments impact the top and bottom line."

As a former chief diversity officer, Johnson seized the opportunity to start her own firm in 2015, with a mission to give more companies access to the resources, knowledge and support they needed to move the needle in DEI.

KEIRUS BY KJE is repositioning itself as a technology-based DEI firm to provide more organizations with strategic support and customized experiences for their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The firm's shift ushers in a new era as it approaches its seventh year in business; however, the firm will remain true to its client value proposition.

"Our clients appreciate that we are adaptive, not cookie-cutter. We combine expertise and credibility with integrity to provide a clear path and process to achieve results," affirms Johnson.

The addition of KEIRUS to the KJE moniker, derives from the Greek word charis pronounced "care-us" meaning grace, goodwill and kindness. It embodies the firm's fundamental values of humility and commitment to maximize human capabilities through authenticity, compassion and continuous learning.

Johnson continues, "We needed a name that reflects our internal values, as well as the unique value we provide to our clients."

About KEIRUS BY KJE

KEIRUS BY KJE is a strategy consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Levering decades of experience, KEIRUS BY KJE merges human connection and innovation to ignite culture transformation using its 5D methodology, assessment tools, and learning solutions.

