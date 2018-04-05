Authentic Hendrix® Announces Exclusive Teaming With Epic Rights and Perryscope to Expand and Enhance The Authentic Hendrix® Retail Brand

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Hendrix, Epic Rights and Perryscope Productions will launch the new Authentic Hendrix global retail program at the world's largest licensing trade show, Licensing Expo, in Las Vegas, May 22nd – 24th.

Authentic Hendrix, Epic Rights and Perryscope Productions will launch the new Authentic Hendrix global retail program, to include merchandise and product lines that pay homage to Hendrix, the man Rolling Stone magazine anointed "The greatest guitarist of all time!"

Epic Rights and Perryscope Productions will offer retailers, manufacturers and licensees an all-new Authentic Hendrix brand guide with iconic new photographs along with logos, lyrics, album and fashion inspired by the unique style of Jimi Hendrix. Authentic Hendrix merchandise and product lines pay homage to Hendrix, the man Rolling Stone magazine anointed "The greatest guitarist of all time!"

The Authentic Hendrix brand program will include fashion apparel, headwear, footwear, tops, figures, wall art, accessories, jewelry, home décor, digital products, collectibles and never-before-licensed products from a wealth of material handed down from Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix. The new Authentic Hendrix merchandise will begin arriving at retail by early summer 2018.

CEO/President of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, Janie Hendrix, stated: "We're very intentional about giving our fans and friends something they'll truly enjoy and appreciate - something that celebrates Jimi and his extraordinary spirit. Epic Rights and Perryscope Productions understand that. We're excited about the collaboration. And having it coincide with the release of Both Sides of the Sky makes this even more exciting."

CEO of Epic Rights Dell Furano and CEO of Perryscope Productions Norman Perry jointly stated: "Jimi Hendrix embodied an iconic artistry and unparalleled musical talent with an incredible sense of style that is recognized worldwide with multiple generations of fans. We simply could not be more excited to work with Janie and her team to take the Jimi Hendrix® brand to a new level."

"With the release of Both Sides of the Sky by Sony Legacy, and the approaching 50th anniversaries of the release of the seminal LP Electric Ladyland (Oct '68), his legendary performance at the Woodstock Festival (Aug '69), and the legendary two-day, four show concerts set by his later group, Band of Gypsys (Dec '69), we have great milestone moments to drive our new retail program," added Furano and Perry.

About Jimi Hendrix:

Recognized the world over as one of the most creative and influential musicians of the 20th century, Jimi Hendrix's innovative electric guitar style influenced a multitude of modern musicians, from George Clinton to Miles Davis, and Steve Vai to Jonny Lang. Influenced by such artists as B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Buddy Holly, and Robert Johnson, Hendrix, without reading music, taught himself to play first using a $5 second-hand acoustic guitar. Later, when his father presented him with his first electric guitar, a Supro Ozark 1560S, he forever changed the musical landscape.

Hendrix, who generated an amazing collection of songs over the course of his short career, forged a new sound that embraced the influences of blues, ballads, rock, R&B and jazz which continues to make Hendrix one of the most popular figures in the history of rock music. Are You Experienced, a psychedelic musical compilation released in 1967 by the Jimi Hendrix Experience (Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding), featuring anthems of a generation - "Hey Joe," "Purple Haze," "The Wind Cries Mary," "Foxy Lady," "Fire," and "Are You Experienced?" - has remained one of the most popular rock albums of all time.

Hendrix also made history in June 1967, with the incendiary performance of "Wild Thing" at the Monterey International Pop Festival and, in 1968, with the release of Axis: Bold as Love, both of which contributed to The Jimi Hendrix Experience ranking as one of most popular and highest grossing touring acts in the world. In August 1969, Hendrix performed the iconic renegade version of "Star Spangled Banner" at Woodstock, forever defining the spirit of that generation. That New Year's Eve, with bassist Billy Cox and Electric Flag Drummer Buddy Miles, Hendrix would perform and record a series of four performances later released on the quintessential Band of Gypsys album in mid-1970 (and the expanded Hendrix: Live at The Fillmore East in 1999).

Back in the studio in 1970, Hendrix recorded several tracks for another two-album set, tentatively titled First Rays of The New Rising Sun. Shocked by Hendrix's tragic death on September 18, 1970, the album was finally released in 1997 through the support of his family and original studio engineer Eddie Kramer.

About Authentic Hendrix, LLC and Experience Hendrix, LLC

Founded by James 'Al' Hendrix, Jimi's father, in 1995, Experience Hendrix has been run, since its inception, by the family members handpicked by Al during his tenure as Chairman. As a part of their daily operations, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix oversee Jimi's timeless legacy on a worldwide basis. They are the official family companies charged with managing the music, name, image and likeness of Jimi Hendrix. Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix own hundreds of registered trademarks worldwide, and own all of the copyrights in the Jimi Hendrix music catalog.

About Epic Rights

Epic Rights, Inc. is a leading music industry retail branding, merchandising and concert artist services company representing many top artists. Epic Rights provides a broad scope of services, including retail branding and licensing, official artist's website and social media management, official concert artists online shops, VIP ticketing, official fan communities and trademark registration consultation. Epic Rights is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit: www.epicrights.com

About Perryscope Productions:

Perryscope Productions, LLC is a New York-based global licensing and merchandise company proudly representing iconic and eclectic clients such as Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, Muddy Waters, Genesis, The Police (in association with Easy Partners, LLC), The Band, Syd Barrett, David Gilmour, Isaac Hayes. In addition, Perryscope co-manages AC/DC, David Bowie and the Woodstock Festival in partnership with Epic Rights. For more information visit http://www.perryscope.us

Media Contacts:

Michelle Orsi

Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications

310.418.6430

192850@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authentic-hendrix-announces-exclusive-teaming-with-epic-rights-and-perryscope-to-expand-and-enhance-the-authentic-hendrix-retail-brand-300624833.html

SOURCE Epic Rights

Related Links

http://www.epicrights.com

