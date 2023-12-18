Authentic is the First Platform to Offer Multi Location Multi State Policies Online

The small business insurance platform allows a multi unit owner to buy coverage across multiple states

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic, the insurance platform that enables organizations to reap the benefits of captive insurance, is the first and only provider to offer small businesses with multiple locations across different states the ability to purchase and manage policies all in one online platform. This marks the first time an online insurance provider has given customers this one-stop-shop experience for multi-state policies.

Traditionally, SMBs with various locations spanning across the country have been forced to fill out multiple applications, use disparate means to manage their insurance policies, and juggle several payment schedules.

"At Authentic, our core mission is to develop insurance programs tailored to small businesses, enriching and simplifying their insurance journey. Every small business is different and meeting those specific needs digitally has been a challenge," says Authentic CEO Cole Riccardi. "Our multi-location capability is a massive leap forward in modernizing insurance for small businesses."

With these new capabilities, Authentic's online platform places them in a stronger-than-every position to serve small business owners in this dynamic climate.

Authentic is a tech enabled "captive-in-a-box" insurance platform based in New York and Ohio. The company partners with vertical software, associations, franchisors and other small business affinity groups. To learn more about Authentic and multi-location out-of-state policies, visit https://authenticinsurance.com

About Authentic:

Authentic enables SaaS platforms, associations, and other communities to create their own captive insurance programs. Captives bring financial and coverage benefits that large enterprises have leveraged for the past ~50 years. Authentic's tech-enabled platform compresses the complexity of captive insurance and delivers benefits to small business groups.

Contact:
Will Mandelbaum, Chief of Staff
Email: [email protected]
Phone 888-598-3527

SOURCE Authentic

