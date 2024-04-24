AUTHENTIC MEXICAN EATERY ROCCO'S TACOS TAKES CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVITIES TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH ITS ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY CELEBRATION

Florida's Premier Mexican Dining Destination, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Brings its Cinco de Mayo Celebrations to the Streets for its 16th Year with Statewide Block Parties All Weekend Long, Including Live Performances, Complimentary Tequila Pours and More

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar , the authentic Mexican dining destination known for its vibrant atmosphere, is pleased to announce the roll out of its annual statewide Cinco de Mayo block parties for the 16th year in a row. Holiday festivities are taking place statewide across Florida at all nine Rocco's Tacos locations, including Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, Delray Beach, and Naples.

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

"We're excited to welcome you all to Rocco's Tacos for another year of our Cinco de Mayo celebrations. We look forward to this fun-filled tradition each year and this year will be no exception! From block parties to live music, you can always count on Rocco's Tacos for a memorable holiday fiesta," says Owner Rocco Mangel.

With day to night celebrations beginning on Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, holiday festivities feature live entertainment, mariachi music, captivating stilt walkers, delicious Mexican cuisine, Rocco's handcrafted cocktails and signature margaritas, beverage collaborations, and much more. The celebratory block parties will be specifically offered in Fort Lauderdale, Boca, Orlando, Sarasota, and Naples. Guests can also spot Rocco Mangel, the man behind Rocco's Tacos, offering complimentary pours of tequila to guests 21+ celebrating Cinco de Mayo at the restaurants. But that's not all — Rocco's Tacos is elevating the typical holiday experience with sampling opportunities of over 300 varieties within its tequila library with the largest selection in Florida. Tequila and mezcal offerings are available for sipping, within Rocco's signature cocktails, margarita pitchers, and tequila flight samplings.

Images: HERE , courtesy of Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar.

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Brought to life by charismatic owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. It's a full sensory dining experience complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, Taco Tuesday with $2 off all tacos, margaritas, and beer, and Bottomless Brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from over 300 varieties in the restaurant's tequila library, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. For more information visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along at @roccostacos .

Media Contact: Carma Connected, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar