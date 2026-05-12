Authentic® Named an Honoree of the 2026 Meaningful Capitalism Award

Winners were announced at the May 5th, 2026 reception in Golden Valley, MN.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic has been named an Honoree of the 2026 Meaningful Capitalism Award, hosted by Platinum Group.

The Meaningful Capitalism Awards celebrate privately held Minnesota companies that grow financially sustainable businesses while tangibly benefiting individuals, families, and communities

According to Platinum Group, companies that live out Meaningful Capitalism:

Are consistently profitable

Are proactive in helping their employees become better people and grow professionally

Donate a portion of their profits to improve the lives of individuals and organizations that promote dignity and respect for people and promote vibrant, healthy communities

Balance competing interests of the various stakeholder groups

Provide products and services that enable the community to flourish

"Business can be a force for good. That's not a marketing line, it's why Authentic® exists. Being named an honoree of the 2026 Meaningful Capitalism Award is a reflection of a team that genuinely believes that, and lives it out every day for our clients and our community. I couldn't be more proud or more grateful," said Jennifer Zick, founder and CEO of Authentic.

From the seven finalists selected, three honorees were announced at a May 5 reception at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley, MN.

About Authentic®

Authentic® is a national fractional CMO and marketing transformation firm serving growth-stage, founder-led, and private equity-backed companies across the United States. Founded in 2017, the firm pioneered a scalable model for delivering senior-level marketing leadership without the risk, limitations, or overhead burden of a full-time executive hire.

Through its proprietary framework, Authentic helps organizations Overcome Random Acts of Marketing® by aligning strategy, leadership, and execution. Its model combines experienced fractional CMOs, structured marketing methodology, and a collaborative community of executives to build mature marketing functions that drive measurable growth and increase transferable enterprise value.

Authentic serves clients across diverse industries and is recognized for elevating marketing from a tactical function to a strategic growth engine.

Learn more at: authenticbrand.com

SOURCE Authentic