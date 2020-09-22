Authentic Street Food Shines in New Campaign Highlighting Pork's Major Role in Global Cuisine

The goal, according to Gámez, is to demonstrate the endless culinary possibilities that exist with pork.

"I am a firm believer that food can act as a bridge to understanding cultures and each other, and for this reason, I'm really excited to join the National Pork Board and share some of my favorite street food recipes — some of which I enjoyed as a kid in Mexico," Gámez said. "As a mom and wife, it's important to keep traditions alive through cooking, and pork's authentic flavors allow me to keep our Latino heritage alive at home."

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, pork is the most popular protein in the world — and for good reason. From its authentic flavor to its many cut varieties, pork serves as an affordable and easy solution for everything you crave, including street food.

According to research by the National Pork Board, U.S. Hispanics are some of pork's best consumers and more likely to eat pork than non-Hispanics (67% vs. 62%, respectively).

"Menú Urbano showcases how pork connects all cultures, regardless of what corner of the world we are from," said Jose de Jesus, senior director of multicultural marketing at the National Pork Board. "We may cook it differently and use different ingredients, but pork is a food we have in common. What better way to bring that to life than by shining a spotlight on some of our communities' cultural crusaders: street food vendors?"

According to the North American Industry Classification System Report, street food is a $3.6 billion industry with an annual growth of 6.5 percent from 2014-2019. That makes it one of the fastest-growing industries within the larger hospitality sector. As street food represents cultures worldwide, 41 percent of street food products are Central and South American, Asian, or from mixed ethnicities. The street food business is expected to reach $3.9 billion over the next five years.

As part of the Menú Urbano series, consumers will be introduced to street vendors and explore a taste of their different cultures through the National Pork Board's Spanish-language digital platforms. Delicious street food pork dishes will be shared on @PorkEsSabor social channels and website, PorkEsSabor.com .

Menú Urbano partner influencers include:

Victoria Gautier , a Venezuelan foodie and lifestyle influencer based in Miami, FL

, a Venezuelan foodie and lifestyle influencer based in Karen Delgado , a Mexican influencer and the creator of Mi Cocina Rápida, based in Los Angeles, CA

, a Mexican influencer and the creator of Mi Cocina Rápida, based in Maria Sierra , a Honduran influencer and the co-founder, host, and producer of La Cooquette, a food and travel YouTube channel that celebrates culinary adventures around the world, based in Tijuana, Mexico

Traditional recipes that will be featured throughout 2020 include tostadas de tinga de cerdo, quesabirria: quesadillas de birria de cerdo, cachapa con pernil de cerdo horneado, and mini hamburguesas de cochinita pibil Yucateca.

