Authentic4D & Knox Services Unveil Digital Integration Catalyzing a Streamlined Assessment of Auto, Workers Compensation and General Liability Injury Claims

DETROIT, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic4D, the leading provider of medical imaging review technology and resolution services for casualty insurance claims, and Knox Services, the preeminent west coast focused records retrieval and litigation support company, announce the availability of an integration between their two development environments streamlining the digital exchange and assessment of medical images.

The Authentic4D and Knox digital integration was released to the market more than a year ago and has proven to empower claims and litigation professionals to make better decisions more confidently, resulting in a material reduction in claim cycle time, an avoidance of unnecessary expenses while improving treatment across auto, workers compensation and general liability claims.

Importantly, there is no financial relationship between the two parties, rather the purpose of the partnership is to facilitate faster and more confident claims resolution.

"The partnership between Knox, Authentic4D and our collective carrier clients has quickly become an industry standard for end-to-end secure digital transfer of medical images. Moreover, the streamlined approach has resulted in accelerated decision making, less expense, more accurate treatment and improved risk management across both legitimate and pre-existing injury claims. We've enjoyed working with Knox and we look forward to continuing to expand the relationship into the future," said Jorey Chernett, CEO of Authentic4D.

"We are excited about the Authentic 4D partnership and the benefits our clients will gain from this technology and procedures. This advancement to the industry is unlike any we have seen in over three decades. We are happy to share our competency and technology with Authentic 4D to minimize claims and litigation expense for our clients," said Steve Knox, President of Knox Services.

Authentic is a technology company that has developed a patented visual analytics platform providing unprecedented speed, affordability and objectivity in reviewing and resolving injury claims arising from auto, workers compensation, general liability or disability insurance. For a brief video see here https://vimeo.com/330775649/e9cabea83a. For more information visit www.authentic4d.com or contact info@authentic4d.com.

Knox's mission is to deliver total digital and customer friendly document solutions to clients both onsite and offsite. Utilizing expert personnel, effective technology and quality process enables our clients to clearly focus on their businesses. We provide our clients access to our world-class resources and document knowledge to ensure their organizational effectiveness. For more information, please visit www.knoxservices.com or contact Dan Garoutte at dgaroutte@knoxservices.com.

