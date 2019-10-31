Authentic4D and Compex Announce Integration Partnership, Streamlining the Process of Assessing Auto, GL and Workers Compensation Injury Claims

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic4D, the leading provider of medical imaging review technology and resolution services for casualty insurance claims, and Compex Legal Services, the nation's largest and most technologically advanced records retrieval company, announce the availability of an integration between their two development environments, streamlining the digital exchange and assessment of medical images.

The direct connection will streamline the review of injury claims, saving carriers and employers months of time, enabling faster decision making and treatment while reducing unnecessary expenses and claim cycle time.

Importantly, there is no financial relationship between the two parties, rather, the purpose of the partnership is to facilitate faster and more confident claims resolution.

"The digital and secure transfer of medical images is a critical step to unlocking the benefits of a more efficient claims process, starting with a fellowship-trained, sub-specialized radiologist review. Our clients have seen an immediate impact in accelerated decision-making, less expense, more accurate treatment and improved risk management across both legitimate and pre-existing injury claims. The Authentic4D service is predicated on empowering claims and legal professionals to make better decisions more confidently, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Compex to further our mission," said Jorey Chernett, CEO of Authentic4D.

"Closing files faster has long been an underlying goal for the industry. We're excited to catalyze the benefits of reduced claim cycle time through the collective passion and technological commitment with Authentic4D and look forward to sharing with our clients. Today represents a victory for not just carriers and employers, but most importantly, the individual claimants," said Anthony Bazurto, Executive Vice President of Compex.

About Authentic4D

Authentic is a technology company that has developed a patented visual analytics platform providing unprecedented speed, affordability and objectivity in reviewing and resolving injury claims arising from auto, workers compensation, general liability or disability insurance. For a brief video, see here: https://vimeo.com/330775649/e9cabea83a. For more information, visit www.authentic4d.com or contact info@authentic4d.com.

About Compex Legal Services, Inc.

Compex is one of the largest litigation and discovery support services in the nation, with coverage that spans the entire United States. For more information, please visit www.cpxlegal.com or contact Mike Spongberg at sales@compexlegal.com.

