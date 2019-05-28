Authentic4D Bolsters Clinical Team With Major Hire

DETROIT, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic4D , the leading provider of medical imaging review technology and resolution services for casualty insurance claims, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Robinton, as its Chief Clinical Officer. For more than 30 years, Dr. Robinton has been a private practicing neurologist in addition to serving in numerous industry leadership capacities, including a 20-year tenure as Medical Director for One Call Care Management. As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Robinton will oversee Authentic4D's clinical programs and advise on topics of quality and accuracy in diagnostic medicine.

Dr. Robinton graduated from Princeton and received his medical degree from Cornell. He is an established thought leader in the area of neuromuscular medicine, has authored numerous studies, articles, and nationally recognized position papers, and has been a regular speaker at industry forums pertaining to quality in neurology and electrodiagnostic medicine for the last several decades. In addition, Dr. Robinton served for many years in leadership positions with both the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) and the American Association of Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AAEM).

Dr. Robinton joins Dr. James Shirley, an American Board Certified, fellowship trained and practicing musculoskeletal radiologist who has served as Authentic4D's Chief Medical Officer and has largely been responsible for establishing Authentic4D as the highest quality sub-specialized radiologist network in the United States servicing the casualty insurance field. In addition to Dr. Shirley's clinical work, Dr. Shirley's past includes oversight of one of the largest and most preeminent national radiology networks servicing hospitals.

"Dr. Robinton's clinical and professional experience and track record speak for themselves and we're beyond excited to have him join the Authentic4D Team. We take special pride in providing the most superior and objective clinical expertise to our clients, empowering optimal decision making. Dr. Robinton and Dr. Shirley's collective clinical expertise and leadership in using technology to improve diagnostic medicine is a perfect complement and congruent with Authentic4D's commitment to providing sub-specialized medical expertise and visual technology to transform the review and resolution of injury claims," said Jorey Chernett, Authentic4D's Chief Executive Officer.

Chernett further added, "When it comes to evaluating injury claims, insurers often believe the only path is a traditional one. The process is often time-consuming, fraught with risks, and the outcome isn't always clear. Claims stakeholders often struggle to decipher the appropriate resolution, driving up time and expenses. The Authentic4D solution is affordable and facilitates actionable treatment paths and faster claims resolution. When exaggerated or pre-existing conditions exist, Authentic4D's annotated medical reports and 2D/3D visual technology help to eliminate ambiguities, enabling early and accurate decision-making."

About Authentic4D

Authentic4D is a technology company that has developed a patented visual analytics platform providing unprecedented speed, affordability and objectivity in reviewing and resolving injury claims arising from auto, workers compensation, general liability or disability insurance.

For more information, please visit www.authentic4d.com.

