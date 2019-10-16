Authentically Hawaiian Hotel Molokai Gets Fresh New Look

MOLOKA'I, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers have enjoyed Hotel Molokai's laid-back atmosphere and aromatic Hawaiian breezes for over 50 years. Today, the hotel unveiled a new brand identity that brings modern appeal to its storied history.

Along with a new logo and property signage, Hotel Molokai's rebrand includes a revamped website to help guests plan a dream getaway to what's known as the birthplace of hula and Hawaii's "Friendly Isle."

Hotel Molokai (Hawaii) Hotel Molokai courtyard. Hotel Moloka'i, a genuine hideaway from all things mainstream. Located on Kamiloloa beach and adjacent to Hawaii's only barrier reef, you'll find our Polynesian-style village of bungalows. Hotel Molokai's oceanfront deluxe suite provides an exquisite view.

"We're excited to have a visual and digital identity that reflects Hotel Molokai's distinct appeal," said general manager Michael Drew. "Just by browsing the new website, you can see why guests love coming to this island and hotel for a truly authentic Hawaiian experience."

What hasn't changed at Hotel Molokai: the abundance of amenities to maximize guest comfort and relaxation, as well as a staff of locals ready to create custom island itineraries.

Hotel Molokai makes it easy for guests to enjoy the island's many attractions, including sugary white beaches, sport fishing, golf, magnificent waterfalls, the world's highest sea cliffs, ancient fishponds and whale watching.

Hotel Molokai is part of the Beachtree Properties family of boutique hotels in sought-after destinations across the U.S. Each property is distinguished by geographic location, regional décor and access to popular local attractions, state and national parks, recreational options and entertainment.

About Beachtree Properties

Beachtree Properties specializes in personalized guest stays at several leisure vacation destinations across the United States, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Moloka'i, Hawaii, South Lake Tahoe, California, Marco Island, Florida and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The collection of inns and small hotels provides travelers unique experiences. Our management values local character, recognizes the individuality of each property and ensures well-appointed accommodations, quality amenities and friendly staff in convenient locations and relaxed atmospheres. For more information, please visit BeachtreeProperties.com.

