Authentication and brand protection market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing volume of online transactions will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The authentication and brand protection market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,560.14 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.75% according to Technavio. Download a sample report now!

Authentication and brand protection market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentic Vision GmbH, Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Centro Grafico DG SpA, Crane Holdings Co., De La Rue PLC, Digimarc Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Ennoventure Inc., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Merck KGaA, Optel Group, Paragon Group Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Wisekey International Holding AG, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (non-digital and digital), method (smartphone authentication and blockchain authentication), Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the authentication and brand protection market, request a sample report

Authentication and brand protection market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentic Vision GmbH, Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Centro Grafico DG SpA, Crane Holdings Co., De La Rue PLC, Digimarc Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Ennoventure Inc., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Merck KGaA, Optel Group, Paragon Group Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Wisekey International Holding AG

Authentication and brand protection market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing volume of online transactions drives the authentication and brand protection market growth. Consumers depend on the Internet to perform transactions because online transactions are instant and easy however, financial transactions are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Furthermore, several organizations have started employing authentication methods such as phone-based authentication, software OTP tokens, hardware OTP tokens, and e-mail to make online transactions highly secure. Hence, such factors drive the authentication and brand protection market growth during the forecast period.

Significant trends

The rising deployment of blockchain technology is an emerging authentication and brand protection market trend. This technology provides users with real-time transaction data and leaves no scope for data duplication as well as providing enterprises with a transparent, tamper-proof system to track products in order to reduce counterfeiting across the supply chain.

However, counterfeiters find ways to reproduce current technologies such as barcodes and taggants and thus, the blockchain can be used to determine product authenticity and track it. Hence, such trends fuel the authentication and brand protection market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lack of awareness among consumers challenges the authentication and brand protection market growth. Generally, users have low awareness of counterfeit products, which look very similar to the original ones. this makes it difficult for buyers to identify the difference between the two types.

Furthermore, the majority of consumers, especially those in rural or remote areas, fall victim to imitation, double labeling, deceiving packages, false claims, or incomplete information. Hence, such challenges impede the authentication and brand protection market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The authentication and brand protection market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this authentication and brand protection market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the authentication and brand protection market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the authentication and brand protection market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the authentication and brand protection market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of authentication and brand protection market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Authentication and brand protection market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,560.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentic Vision GmbH, Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Centro Grafico DG SpA, Crane Holdings Co., De La Rue PLC, Digimarc Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Ennoventure Inc., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Merck KGaA, Optel Group, Paragon Group Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Wisekey International Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

