Authenticity meets legacy: NBA all-star and champion Jalen 'J-Dub' Williams is the face of the ECKŌ UNLTD fw25 campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECKŌ UNLTD, the original streetwear brand that defined a generation, Introduces fw25 through the lens of a new era with basketball star Jalen 'J-Dub' Williams.

The fall '25 campaign positions J-Dub as the face of the brand. An athlete whose style, versatility, and authenticity embody the same raw energy that made Eckō a cultural force for over 30 years.

Jalen ’J-Dub’ Williams is the face of the ECKŌ UNLTD FW25 campaign

Founded in 1993, ECKŌ UNLTD exploded in the late '90s and early 2000s when streetwear was just beginning to break into the mainstream. The brand successfully bridged graffiti, hip-hop, and sports into one aesthetic. Its oversized silhouettes, bold graphics, and 'World Famous Rhino' logo became instantly recognizable and became a cultural badge—charged with the energy of street culture and by the individuals who wore it.

Jalen 'J-dub' Williams carries the same raw energy that made the brand iconic. The Oklahoma City Thunder player has emerged as one of the league's most dynamic young stars, securing 2025 All Star status and the NBA Finals. Jalen is a voice for a generation who is young, fearless, and authentic. With a style rooted not in trends but in individuality and confidence. Off the court, he's recognized as one of the NBA's best-dressed players, praising his parents and peers for having influenced his style and his fashion sense.

As ECKŌ UNLTD continues to push forward, Jalen stands as the bridge between legacy and future with proof that authenticity never goes out of style.

The fw25 campaign features Jalen 'J-Dub' Williams with a nod to the early years ad campaigns but remastered for today's generation. The campaign also features a short docu style film shot in NYC where the brand was founded.

In early spring 2026, the story continues with a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Williams.

This isn't a comeback. It's a continuation. The streets didn't forget. They were waiting.

For more information about Eckō Unltd, please visit Ecko.com and follow on socials @ecko_unltd .

About ECKŌ UNLTD

The original streetwear brand, ECKŌ UNLTD. Began on the streets, where the city acted as a canvas for artists and rebels to express their truth. This truth has grown into a loud and bold presence represented by the rhino, a symbol of perseverance and survival. By spotlighting art, graffiti, hip-hop music, and the surrounding community, ECKŌ UNLTD became a nucleus of street culture.

LANDING PAGE: https://ecko.com/collections/jalen-williams

VIDEO REEL: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPtyimejjba/

IMAGE ASSETS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XdnE_BrEQC7SFXCCtPagYKY1xZDaYne3?usp=drive_link

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ECKO UNLTD