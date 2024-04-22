Authentico Organic Tequila: Blending Tradition with Environmental Sustainability and Award-Winning Excellence

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day approaches, Authentico Organic Tequila is proud to spotlight its commitment to environmental sustainability through its production at Tequilas del Señor, the most environmentally sustainable distillery in Mexico.

Owned by the Garcia family for more than 80 years, Tequilas del Señor has set a benchmark in the industry, not only for its premium quality spirits but also for its pioneering eco-friendly practices.

At the heart of Authentico Tequila's production is a profound respect for nature, illustrated by the distillery's reliance on solar and natural gas for all its power needs. Furthermore, the distillery ensures that all tequila-making byproducts are either recycled or composted, underscoring its dedication to a carbon-neutral footprint.

This commitment is further highlighted by the use of certified USDA Organic agave, ensuring that each bottle of Authentico Tequila not only promises an exquisite taste but also a pledge to the well-being of our planet.

This Earth Day, Authentico Tequila invites consumers to celebrate with a spirit that cares deeply for the earth it comes from. The brand's dedication to sustainability is an integral part of its identity, mirroring the global call for more eco-conscious consumption.

In addition to its environmental stewardship, additive-free Authentico Tequila is also celebrating its recent accolades from renowned spirits competitions.

Authentico Tequila's dedication to quality and craftsmanship has been recognized with a Gold Medal for its Blanco expression at the Denver International Spirits Competition, as well as Silver Medals for both the Reposado and Reposado Cristalino.

The Los Angeles Spirits Competition echoed this praise, awarding Gold to both the Blanco and Cristalino expressions, and Silver to the Reposado.

These awards underscore Authentico Tequila's position as a leading name in the spirits industry, offering superior taste and quality that is both accessible and additive-free.

Behind the celebrated Authentico brand is a unique partnership between the Martin & Iseminger family from Chicago and St. Augustine, and the Garcia family from Tequilas del Señor. This collaboration is founded on a shared passion for creating a tequila that respects tradition, embraces sustainability, and delivers unparalleled quality to its consumers at a reasonable price.

As Authentico Tequila continues to increase in popularity, it remains committed to its core values of environmental responsibility, excellence in production, and fostering community among its enthusiasts.

Join Authentico in celebrating Earth Day this year with a toast to sustainability, tradition, and the art of fine tequila making.

**About Authentico Organic Tequila:**

Authentico Organic Tequila is a premium spirit produced at Tequilas del Señor, Mexico's most environmentally sustainable distillery. With a legacy spanning 80 years and a commitment to the planet, it offers award-winning tequilas that are organic, additive-free, and competitively priced. Co-owned by the Martin, Iseminger and Garcia families, Authentico represents the perfect blend of tradition, environmental stewardship, and exquisite taste.

Tasting Notes:

Authentico Blanco

Nose: You ever smell cotton sheets, right out of the dryer? That, plus a little pine, and a sprig of lilac.

Palate: Fresh agave, with a sprinkling of sea water. and a slice of green pepper. Finishes with a dollop of residual sweetness. Perfect in palomas and margaritas.

Authentico Reposado

Nose: This is the family-run ice cream parlor you visited as a kid. Strawberry. Waffle cone. Dulce de leche. Cravings activated.

Palate: You know those cinnamon almonds you buy at the fair? This is that, if they also tossed in some white pepper for vibes.

Aging: 8 month process. 6 months aged in American oak barrels.

Authentico Cristalino

Nose: Sit in a pine forest, surrounded by orange peels, while drinking chocolate milk. Then smell this. Same.

Palate: Colorless, but not flavorless! Take a lemon sugar cookie and dip it in hot cocoa. One of the only additive-free Cristalino's, too!

Aging: 9 month process. 6 months aged in American oak barrels.

