Authenticom Group Wins Pinnacle Award for Experiential Marketing Campaign at NADA Show 2026

LA CROSSE, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group today announced it has received an Emerald Award for its Experiential Marketing Campaign at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Marketing & Communications. The award recognizes the company's Formula 1-inspired campaign at NADA Show 2026, where Authenticom introduced Data Experience Management (DXM), a new category created by the company that redefines how the automotive industry connects, governs, improves, measures, and applies automotive data.

As a NADA Affinity Partner, Authenticom Group designed the campaign around the show's performance theme. The campaign began weeks before the show through social media campaigns, an executive podcast, and custom promotional emails inviting attendees to schedule meetings before arriving in Las Vegas. From the first customer touchpoint through every interaction on the show floor, the campaign demonstrated that performance in automotive retail begins with trusted data.

At the convention center, attendees were welcomed by a real Authenticom-branded F1 car displayed on the Sky Bridge and branded escalator graphics leading into the West Hall. Inside the booth, pit crew uniforms, dual video walls, product demonstrations, executive interviews, live podcast recordings, signed F1 memorabilia, and a custom WebAR Pit Pass experience created one continuous brand experience from beginning to end. Through the WebAR Pit Pass activation, attendees had the opportunity to enter to win signed F1 memorabilia from some of the sport's top drivers, extending the performance theme beyond the booth while encouraging engagement throughout the campaign. Each activation was designed to build on the one before it, reinforcing the campaign from the first customer touchpoint through the final interaction.

At the center of the campaign was the introduction of Data Experience Management (DXM). DXM is the new category created by Authenticom Group and defined by the company's five solutions: Connect, Drive, Transform, Measure, and Predict. Each solution addresses a different stage of the automotive data experience through Authenticom Group's portfolio of products, helping dealerships, OEMs, vendors, and technology providers securely connect data, govern access, improve data quality, understand customer experience in real time, and identify risks and opportunities before they happen.

Rather than treating each activation as a standalone moment, Authenticom Group designed the campaign as one connected journey. Every touchpoint, from pre-show outreach and convention center branding to the booth environment and digital engagement, reinforced the same message and introduced a new way of thinking about automotive data.

"Our Formula 1 campaign brought the energy, precision, and performance of the sport to NADA Show while introducing Data Experience Management—the new category we believe will define the future of automotive data. From the car on the Sky Bridge to every interaction inside the booth, we created one connected experience that demonstrated how DXM enables automotive organizations to connect, govern, improve, measure, and ultimately extract greater value from their data. This award recognizes the creativity and execution of our entire team, while reinforcing the importance of the category Authenticom Group is building for the industry," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO, Authenticom Group.

The Pinnacle Awards for Marketing & Communications recognize organizations and campaigns that demonstrate excellence in strategy, creativity, innovation, execution, and measurable impact. Authenticom Group received an Emerald Award in the Experiential Marketing Campaign category, which honors immersive in-person and hybrid brand experiences that create meaningful audience engagement.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is the backbone of automotive retail, delivering the infrastructure and solutions powering modern automotive operations.

Through Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX, our platforms provide the foundation for Data Experience Management (DXM), giving organizations the ability to access, exchange, improve, and leverage data.

Authenticom empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with secure access to dealership data through DealerVault®. Motive Retail accelerates connectivity through the Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®), supporting over 15,000 integrations across DMS, IMS, and other automotive retail platforms while processing more than 50 million API transactions each month. AuthenticomCX delivers customer experience intelligence through RefleCX™, helping automotive organizations better understand customer sentiment, operational performance, and opportunities for improvement.

Our solutions support more than 12,500 dealership locations, process millions of records daily, and power more than 550 automotive retail technology companies by supplying the data and connectivity for their products and services.

Together, we deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions that drive innovation and enable automotive organizations to put their data into action.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Marketing Strategy & Product Growth

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.