Authenticom Group Scores Second Consecutive Stevie® Award for Great Employers

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authenticom Group of Companies, a portfolio of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the automotive ecosystem, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Computer Software category (Up to 250 Employees) in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize organizations, human resources professionals, teams, and achievements that demonstrate excellence in creating and fostering outstanding workplaces worldwide. The 2026 recognition marks Authenticom Group's second consecutive Stevie Award for Great Employers.

Authenticom Group earned the recognition for its commitment to creating a workplace where employee growth and organizational success advance together. The nomination showcased the company's continued investment in employee engagement, workplace flexibility, wellness initiatives, and performance-based incentives implemented during a period of significant organizational transformation.

Building on the cultural foundation established in 2024, Authenticom Group introduced several initiatives to strengthen employee engagement and support continued business growth. These included a quarterly incentive program that rewards employees when organizational revenue goals are achieved, expanded leadership development and internal career advancement opportunities, Wellness Time Off (WTO), flexible work practices, and increased community involvement through its partnership with SOILK (Serving Others In Loving Kindness).

During this same period, the company achieved several milestones, including the acquisition of iSKY assets, the launch of AuthenticomCX, and the creation of Data Experience Management (DXM), a new category that unifies connectivity, governance, customer experience, predictive intelligence, and business performance across the automotive industry.

The company's employee-first strategy resonated with the Stevie Awards judges. One judge commented, "It is highly impressive how Authenticom Group ties its rapid expansion directly to employee rewards and internal promotions. Introducing a quarterly incentive program shows a true commitment to shared success. Maintaining an exceptional eNPS score of 52 during a major period of innovation beautifully proves that an ownership culture drives both high performance and loyalty."

"Culture isn't something you write on a wall. It's what people experience every Monday morning. We've made a deliberate choice to build a company where performance is rewarded, growth is expected, and success is shared. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has created together, and this recognition validates that putting people first is also one of the best business strategies," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of the Authenticom Group of Companies.

For Authenticom Group, this recognition represents more than an award; it reinforces the company's long-term commitment to building a workplace where accountability, ownership, collaboration, and continuous growth are part of everyday work. As the organization continues expanding its portfolio through Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX, investing in people remains central to the company's long-term success.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is the backbone of automotive retail, delivering the infrastructure and solutions powering modern automotive operations.

Through Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX, our platforms provide the foundation for Data Experience Management (DXM), giving organizations the ability to access, exchange, improve, and leverage data.

Authenticom empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with secure access to dealership data through DealerVault®. Motive Retail accelerates connectivity through the Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®), supporting over 15,000 integrations across DMS, IMS, and other automotive retail platforms while processing more than 50 million API transactions each month. AuthenticomCX delivers customer experience intelligence through RefleCX™, helping automotive organizations better understand customer sentiment, operational performance, and opportunities for improvement.

Our solutions support more than 12,500 dealership locations, process millions of records daily, and power more than 550 automotive retail technology companies by supplying the data and connectivity for their products and services.

Together, we deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions that drive innovation and enable automotive organizations to put their data into action.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.