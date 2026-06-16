Authenticom Group's Executive Michelle Phelps Named 2026 Women at the Wheel Honoree

LA CROSSE, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies today announced that Michelle Phelps, Vice President of Customer Success, has been recognized as a 2026 AutoSuccess Women at the Wheel Honoree. The annual program celebrates women who are making meaningful contributions to the automotive industry through leadership, innovation, and professional excellence.

Michelle was selected for her impact across the automotive ecosystem and her commitment to building strong partnerships among dealers, OEMs, technology providers, and industry partners. Throughout her career, Michelle has cultivated high-performing teams, strengthened customer relationships, and driven initiatives that support continued growth and success.

"Michelle's leadership has had a profound impact on our organization, our customers, and the broader automotive community," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group. "She has built a career defined by collaboration, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others succeed. This recognition reflects not only her professional accomplishments, but also the positive influence she continues to have on our industry through mentorship, advocacy, and her dedication to elevating those around her."

For Michelle, this recognition reflects the people and relationships that have helped shape her experience in automotive.

"Being included among this year's Women at the Wheel honorees is an incredible privilege, but the true reward of my career has always been the people," said Michelle Phelps. "Watching talented individuals grow, collaborate, and drive this industry forward is what inspires me every day. I am humbled to stand alongside such a remarkable group of women who are paving the way for the next generation."

Beyond her executive responsibilities, Michelle is an advocate for advancing women in automotive and increasing representation in leadership roles throughout the industry. Her commitment to mentorship, professional development, and industry engagement has made her a respected voice within the automotive community. In 2026, she will take the main stage as a featured speaker at the Women in Automotive Conference in Austin, Texas, sharing her expertise on leadership and the evolving impact of data and technology in the automotive space for dealerships and vendors alike.

The AutoSuccess Women at the Wheel program recognizes women who are driving innovation, leadership, and positive change throughout the automotive industry. Published by AutoSuccess magazine, the annual program highlights professionals whose accomplishments and influence are helping shape the future of automotive retail.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari

Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.