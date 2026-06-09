Authenticom Group Named 2026 Global Recognition Award Winner for Building the Infrastructure Behind Modern Automotive Retail

LA CROSSE, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies today announced it has been named a 2026 Global Recognition Award winner in the Innovation category, recognized through the organization's SaaS awards program for building the data infrastructure that powers modern automotive retail and for creating Data Experience Management (DXM), a new category for the automotive industry.

The Global Recognition Awards program is highly selective, with only 5.8% of approximately 15,000 annual applicants receiving recognition.

Authenticom Group's innovation journey has consistently focused on solving the automotive industry's most complex data challenges. Through DealerVault®, the company established new standards for dealer-controlled data governance, providing dealerships with greater visibility, transparency, and control over how their data is accessed, shared, and activated.

In October 2025, Authenticom Group expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of key iSKY assets, including the RefleCX™ platform, becoming the automotive industry's first full-stack customer experience and connectivity provider. The combination of industry-leading connectivity, governance, customer experience, and activation capabilities laid the foundation for AuthenticomCX and ultimately led to the creation of Data Experience Management (DXM) in 2026.

DXM unifies connectivity, governance, customer experience, predictive intelligence, and business performance into a single framework that enables organizations to transform fragmented data into measurable business outcomes.

The award recognizes Authenticom Group's evolution from connectivity pioneer to category creator, reflecting its continued commitment to helping automotive organizations unlock greater value from their data while improving customer experiences and operational performance.

"Automotive retail has spent years investing in data, yet most organizations still struggle to turn their data into meaningful business outcomes due to the sheer volume of disconnected data structures that exist in the automotive industry. DXM was created to solve that issue once and for all. This recognition validates not only the innovation by our team, but also our belief that the future belongs to organizations that connect, govern, activate, and measure the value of their data easily and effectively across the entire customer journey," said Jason Tryfon, Global CEO of Authenticom Group.

Global Recognition Awards cited Authenticom Group's novelty and originality, market impact, technological advancement, adoption rate, and disruption of existing paradigms as key factors in its selection. The evaluation noted that Authenticom Group achieved the highest scores across all five innovation dimensions assessed.

"Authenticom Group of Companies exemplifies the kind of deliberate, well-executed innovation we look for, as it did not simply improve an existing process but created the category that others will now follow," said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards.

This recognition marks the seventh national or international award earned by Authenticom Group in the past eleven months, further validating the company's leadership in innovation, customer experience, workplace culture, and business transformation.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a portfolio of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

About Global Recognition Awards

Established in 2020, the Global Recognition Awards evaluate candidates through a rigorous methodology that combines qualitative assessment with the Rasch measurement model, a statistical framework designed to ensure objective comparisons across applicants. Only a small percentage of nominees receive the distinction each year following review by an international panel of judges.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari

Director, Demand Generation

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.