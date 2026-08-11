Authenticom Group's Record Growth Earns National Recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000

LA CROSSE, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group of Companies has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Authenticom Group ranked No. 2,877 nationally, No. 155 in IT Services, No. 21 in Wisconsin, and No. 1 in the La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota metropolitan area.

This recognition reflects Authenticom Group's continued growth. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

Authenticom Group Named to Inc.'s 2026 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"More than 20 years into our journey, to be growing at a pace that earns Authenticom a place on one of the most prestigious measures of private-company growth in America is incredibly humbling," said Jason Tryfon, Global Chief Executive Officer of Authenticom Group. "Especially in today's economic climate, this recognition is a testament to what can happen when great people lean in, believe in each other, and genuinely care about what they're building together. This belongs to our employees around the world, our customers who continue to trust us, and our partners who believe in where we're going. We've built something that feels like a family, and I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who has played a part in it. We're proud of what we've accomplished, but even more excited about what we're building together next."

The Inc. 5000 is a data-driven ranking of the most successful companies within the economy's independent, entrepreneurial business segment.

For more information about Authenticom Group of Companies, visit www.authenticom.com.

About Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is the backbone of automotive retail, delivering the infrastructure and solutions powering modern automotive operations.

Through Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX, our platforms provide the foundation for Data Experience Management (DXM), giving organizations the ability to access, exchange, improve, and leverage data.

Authenticom empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with secure access to dealership data through DealerVault®. Motive Retail accelerates connectivity through the Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®), supporting over 15,000 integrations across DMS, IMS, and other automotive retail platforms while processing more than 50 million API transactions each month. AuthenticomCX delivers customer experience intelligence through RefleCX™, helping automotive organizations better understand customer sentiment, operational performance, and opportunities for improvement.

Our solutions support more than 12,500 dealership locations, process millions of records daily, and power more than 550 automotive retail technology companies by supplying the data and connectivity for their products and services.

Together, we deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions that drive innovation and enable automotive organizations to put their data into action.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Marketing Strategy & Product Growth

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.