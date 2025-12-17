Authenticom Group's Transformation Drives Six Straight Months of Record Revenue Growth

LA CROSSE, Wis., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authenticom Group of Companies today announced that it has closed out November with its sixth consecutive month of record revenue, reflecting sustained demand for its data connectivity, integration, and customer experience solutions across the automotive ecosystem. The results reflect increasing demand for Authenticom Group's capabilities across the industry.

From June through November 2025, the Authenticom Group posted an 18% increase in total revenue compared with the same period in 2024. November finished 26% above November 2024, marking the sixth consecutive record-setting revenue month for the organization. Over that six-month stretch, the November 2025 figure was 15% higher than June 2025, underscoring the strength and consistency of this growth.

As part of Authenticom Group's strategy, the executive leadership team is focusing beyond connectivity to activate data, delivering greater visibility, control, and secure, real-time access that drives action for dealers, OEMs, and technology partners. Following the acquisition of iSKY's Automotive Experience Division, including the RefleCX platform, Authenticom Group now offers end-to-end solutions across data integration and customer experience, positioning CX as an emerging growth stream heading into 2026.

Reflecting on this milestone, Jason Tryfon, CEO of the Authenticom Group, said, "This momentum reflects the transformation underway across Authenticom—how we operate, how we deliver, and how we help our partners create value from data. We've built a more scalable, disciplined platform focused on secure, real-time access and execution, and as we move into 2026, customer experience will become an increasingly important extension of that foundation."

The Authenticom Group processes millions of records and transactions each day, delivering actionable insights and secure, real-time connectivity that drive operational efficiency and data-driven strategies for customers.

About Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is a family of market-leading businesses transforming how data flows across the global automotive ecosystem. Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX deliver secure, vendor-neutral integration solutions that connect dealerships, OEMs, technology providers, and partners worldwide.

Authenticom, through its unified DealerVault® platform, empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with visibility, transparency, and control over data sharing and hygiene, serving more than 12,500 dealership locations and processing millions of records daily.

Motive Retail, through its Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®) platform, standardizes and accelerates API connectivity between OEMs, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and third-party vendors. Supporting over 15,000 integrations across 320+ DMS platforms and processing more than 50 million API transactions per month, Motive Retail ensures real-time, reliable connectivity that powers digital transformation in automotive retail.

AuthenticomCX, formerly ibex CX, delivers customer experience management (CEM) solutions through its industry-leading RefleCX™ platform. RefleCX empowers automotive stakeholders to elevate engagement, streamline support, and deliver data-driven experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

United under the Authenticom Group of Companies, our platforms form a trusted foundation for the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that drive innovation, enable expansion, and ensure the secure movement of data at scale.

