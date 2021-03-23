Authenticom launches DVSync, a desktop app to help auto dealers with cost-effective data transfer. Tweet this

DVSync is consistent with CDK's policies for DMS access. Through DVSync, CDK dealers will have complete visibility and a simple to use web-based interface, providing a better, more cost-effective choice over how their data is shared.

Secure data transfer is one of the most important functions in dealership technology. It enables dealers and their vendors to perform a wide variety of business functions including sales, service and vehicle finance offers.

Since all the information needed for these activities is housed on the dealership management system, some DMS companies have limited access to this critical business data in the past. When dealers need to share information with business partners, such as an advertising agency or an accounting firm, they need a safe and secure way to transfer the data. DVSync, paired with DealerVault, gives CDK dealers control over when, how and with whom data is shared.

"Data security is paramount for car dealers to build and maintain trust with their customer base and it is growing in importance every day," Cottrell said. "Dealers need to move information back and forth with a variety of vendors to manage all the different functions within their business cost-effectively. But most importantly, they need to do so in a way that protects their customers' personal information and other sensitive data."

To access DVSync, dealers simply download it onto their desktop during Authenticom's DVGo one-time onboarding process. To run it, dealers click a RunDVSync icon in the upper left corner of their desktop and log in using their CDK access requirements. DVSync will then grab the files and transfer them to a secure DealerVault SFTP site for processing and transfer to vendors. There is no additional effort required from dealership personnel.

DealerVault is a cloud-based solution leveraging Microsoft Azure. DealerVault's easy-to-use web platform allows its dealership partners to quickly and easily view and modify current data feeds, check the status of its ongoing vendor programs, disable access when needed, and manage multiple stores with the simple click of a button.

DealerVault is always free to dealers.

About Authenticom

Authenticom, based in La Crosse, Wisc., is a privately held company launched in 2002 by Founder/CEO Steve Cottrell. Authenticom provides a variety of data management and Data Hygiene services for automotive vendors DMS companies and retailers across the country. DealerVault is the first cloud-based system designed to empower dealerships with control over the syndication and distribution of their DMS data. Its easy to use, web-based platform allows dealerships to quickly set up, view, and modify DMS data feeds. DealerVault provides dealerships with a solution to all pressing issues including security, compliance, and indemnification.

