Authenticom Promotes Lori Wilkins to Chief Operations Officer, Brian Clements to Chief Information Officer; Moves Align the Company's Management Team for Future Growth

LA CROSSE, Wis., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry's leading data solutions provider, today announced Lori Wilkins has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer and Brian Clements has been promoted to Chief Information Officer.

Wilkins, who has been with the organization for six years as both a consultant and executive, was previously Chief Strategy Officer. Clements, who has been with the company for nearly 16 years, was previously Chief Operations Officer.

The promotions reflect the contributions of both Wilkins and Clements during the past several years and help align the company's management team for future growth.

"Lori and Brian have made exceptional contributions to our organization for several years and are key players in our strong leadership team moving forward," said Authenticom Founder and CEO Stephen Cottrell. "Lori's overall business expertise is essential to Authenticom's efficiency and effectiveness. Brian's technology background is an important component of our efforts to keep our technology on the leading edge. Best of all, they are fantastic people who help set the tone for our extraordinary company culture. "

Wilkins' background includes more than 25 years of experience in business and management in the technology, financial, service and manufacturing markets. She has consulted and coached talent in businesses both large and small. She began working with Authenticom in 2015 as a consultant, then came on board full-time in 2020 as Chief Strategy Officer. She also has held management positions with companies such as Centare and Kohl's and has taught as an adjunct professor at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Carroll University. She has a bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Clements joined Authenticom in 2006 and has had multiple roles with the company's leadership team, including Director of Technology, Director of Software Development, Chief Architecture Officer and Chief Operations Officer. Prior to joining Authenticom, he worked with FirstLogic as a senior web developer. He also has held technology positions with Stratagem and API Software. He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Since 2002, Authenticom has been expanding its family of products to support their mission of connecting the world to data. Their emphasis in providing visibility, transparency, and control to customers has allowed organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations and partnerships.

