Authenticx Accelerates AI Innovation in First Half of 2024

Healthcare conversational AI leader adds leadership and expanded product capabilities, integrations to bring immersive insights to healthcare organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening at scale, builds on its 2023 growth with accelerated AI innovation. One of the first AI companies to build proprietary models specifically for healthcare, Authenticx remains focused on revolutionizing the industry through cutting-edge technology. Since January, Authenticx has expanded leadership, launched transformative new product capabilities and partnerships, and received notable industry recognition.

After being named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the Techpoint Mira Awards recognized Authenticx as the 2024 Tech Company of the Year for its continuous growth and proprietary AI technology. The company's well-established AI platform enables healthcare organizations to tap into the richest source of customer feedback - conversation data - to identify emerging trends, uncover key takeaways and recommend improvements to contact center agent performance.

"By combining the power of conversational AI with our healthcare-specific expertise, we're helping organizations genuinely understand and capture the voice of their customers to make meaningful changes to their organization," said Amy Brown , founder and CEO of Authenticx. "The hype around AI is only accelerating as business leaders apply the technology to improve their organizations and operational efficiency. As we continue to grow Authenticx's AI capabilities, we're still deeply rooted in its purpose: to help prompt change at scale in the healthcare industry."

To build on this momentum, new executives Brook Winings (Chief of Staff), Erika Sylvester (General Counsel), Todd Pedersen (Chief Strategy Officer), and Sam Estes (promoted from SVP of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer) joined respected board addition Don Brown to help guide Authenticx's vision for innovation and growth.

Since January, Authenticx has introduced transformative new capabilities developed to revolutionize the power of conversation data in healthcare by:

Evolving GenAI Capabilities: Utilize conversation data to instantly identify emerging trends, automate conversation summaries and key takeaways, review agent performance and provide AI-generated insights.

Utilize conversation data to instantly identify emerging trends, automate conversation summaries and key takeaways, review agent performance and provide AI-generated insights. Leveraging Healthcare-Specific AI: Reduce time to insights with a pre-built library of classifiers that can organize recorded conversations by words, terms and phrases that matter most in healthcare.

Reduce time to insights with a pre-built library of classifiers that can organize recorded conversations by words, terms and phrases that matter most in healthcare. Developing Safety Event Detection Solutions: Detect adverse events, product quality complaints, and special product conditions and identify if they are appropriately acknowledged using proprietary AI to reduce organizational risk of non-compliance.

Detect adverse events, product quality complaints, and special product conditions and identify if they are appropriately acknowledged using proprietary AI to reduce organizational risk of non-compliance. Strengthening Integrations: Partner with leading CCaaS providers to improve metadata availability and streamline implementation.

The fourth edition of Authenticx's Customer Voices in Healthcare Report revealed 21% of healthcare consumers experience unnecessary friction in their customer journey. AI innovation is essential for healthcare organizations to optimize operations and provide positive customer experiences to improve business outcomes and remain competitive inside a complex industry. Authenticx's commitment to AI innovation empowers healthcare leaders to understand and serve their customers and employees by using an existing data source in a more efficient way.

For more information on how Authenticx helps healthcare organizations surface immersive and intelligent insights, please visit authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for listening at scale with artificial intelligence. The platform brings conversational intelligence to healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 and recognized as one of America's and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

SOURCE Authenticx