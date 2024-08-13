Authenticx Announces AI Solution Revolutionizing Adverse Event Reporting

Latest product for detecting healthcare-specific compliance events and streamlining reporting

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening at scale, today announced a next-generation solution and suite of AI models that can detect healthcare-specific reportable events. The innovative models revolutionize contact center operations and empower pharmacovigilance and patient safety teams to operate more efficiently and with more context while significantly reducing risk.

The new suite of AI models will review customer interactions and detect various reportable Safety Events such as:

Adverse Events (AEs)

Product quality complaints

Special product conditions

HIPAA compliance

"Identifying, confirming, and reporting adverse events is an expensive and high-risk issue for pharmaceutical groups that also directly impacts patient populations," said Eric Prugh, Chief Product Officer of Authenticx.

"Without this Safety Event solution, agents must take detailed notes, try to remember the context of the call afterward, and manually submit a long and arduous form that is then reviewed by pharmacovigilance teams. This process can yield over-reporting for fear of missing Adverse Events, or under-reporting if a representative doesn't properly identify the issue," Prugh says.

Authenticx recently ran a series of blinded and statistically significant tests of real patient conversations. The Authenticx models successfully detected a 98% accuracy rate in identifying Adverse Events while maintaining a false negative rate of less than 1%.

The Safety Event suite of Authenticx models offers operational efficiency through listening, identifying and escalating Safety Events without the need for manual note taking and review. Instead, the models flag conversations containing potential Safety Events which are then escalated through a customized workflow to ensure pharmacovigilance teams are able to review and report according to industry and regulatory standards. This solution not only improves business performance through efficiency, it champions the highest standards of patient safety.

The Authenticx Safety Event suite increases efficiency and reduces risk in a number of ways:

Eliminating manual work and improving accuracy with the automated detection of Adverse Events, product quality complaints, and HIPAA violations, eliminating manual notes and subjective documentation.

with the automated detection of Adverse Events, product quality complaints, and HIPAA violations, eliminating manual notes and subjective documentation. Ensuring appropriate reporting and escalations by allowing teams to track, prioritize, and monitor each type of event while providing compliance or pharmacovigilance teams with highlighted language in call transcripts containing potential adverse events.

by allowing teams to track, prioritize, and monitor each type of event while providing compliance or pharmacovigilance teams with highlighted language in call transcripts containing potential adverse events. Streamlining collaboration by seamlessly incorporating Authenticx AI with human reviewers to ensure comprehensive assessments are completed and necessary actions are taken within required deadlines to enhance accuracy and productivity.

by seamlessly incorporating Authenticx AI with human reviewers to ensure comprehensive assessments are completed and necessary actions are taken within required deadlines to enhance accuracy and productivity. Comprehensively tracking and analyzing patterns, frequencies, and emerging risks over time to manage or adjust call guides to continuously improve patient engagement.

"We meticulously built our suite of Safety Event AI Models with reports, questionnaires, and governance frameworks to ensure adherence to industry standards and guidelines," said Michael Armstrong, Chief Technology Officer of Authenticx. "With a focus on transparency, compliance, and safety, clients can harness the value of these tools while having the resources to navigate the complex regulatory landscape."

For more information on Authenticx's Safety Event AI Models, please visit authenticx.com.

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for listening at scale with artificial intelligence. The platform brings conversational intelligence to healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 and recognized as one of America's and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

